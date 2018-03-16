Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta, who directed movies like like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica, is once again back with another powerful film titled Raid. The crime-thriller stars Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in key roles and is expected to mint Rs 6 crore on opening day. . Raid is based on true events and is inspired by the real life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the '80s.

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated film Raid has finally hit the screen on March 16. The crime-thriller also features Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla in key roles and through its captivating trailer, Raid has become one of the most awaited films of this year. Raid is based on true events and is inspired by the real-life Income Tax raids which were held by Indian Revenue Services back in the ’80s and 90’s. Although the film has a powerful story, captivating trailer, and a talented star cast, due to the missing ‘masala’ factor which mostly the masses want, the film is expected to earn Rs 6 crore on opening day. However, a good word of mouth will help the film grow during the weekend.

Previously, Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again turned out to be one of the biggest blockbusters and the highest grosser of last year and with a powerful performance and gripping story, Raid too is expected to impress the audience. The film has been helmed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who previously directed films like Aamir and No One Killed Jessica which were highly acclaimed critically. Raid has been written by Ritesh Shah and features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla In key roles.

Although the film will enjoy its solo release at the Box Office on March 16, the film will face tough competition by Luv Ranjan’s comedy-drama Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which is still having a steady run at the Box Office. However, it is only after the weekend that we will know about Raid’s performance at the Box Office.

