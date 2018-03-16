Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz, and Saurabh Shukla starrer crime-thriller Raid has finally hit the theatres on March 16. Although the acting of the stars in good and there are powerful dialogues, the Raj Kumar Gupta film fails to be captivating as it falls short thanks to the unnecessary inclusion of songs and predictability.

Ajay Devgn plays IT officer Amay Patnaik in this film directed by Raj Kumar Gupta which is based on true events that took place in Uttar Pradesh. An honest IT officer, Amay Patnaik, constantly gets transferred and lands up in Lucknow with his wife Malini (Ileana). Suddenly he starts to get leads from an unknown source about how leading businessman Tauji (Saurabh Shukla) is corrupt and has black money to the tune of Rs 420 crore. He ends up conducting a raid at Tauji’s house – interestingly called White House – and is intent on digging up the entire amount. Amay gets clues even at Tauji’s house.

The movie is about this raid process and has a twist right at intermission. Who is giving Amay clues? Does Amay succeed in finding the money? What is Tauji’s plan? Raid has been planned as a crime thriller of sorts and Ajay Devgn is perfect as the honest IT officer. His performance is intense yet underplayed and the calm demeanour he adopts to deal with Tauji and co-adds to his character. His dialogues have been well written and he delivers them with a solid punch.

Saurabh Shukla as Tauji is one of the highlights of the film. Casting him as Tauji was a coup for the film as he adds so much flavour to the film with his presence. Shukla’s mannerisms, smirks and the unexpected twists in his character, provides the much-needed zing for the film. Ileana is good as the but her role is limited as is the role of Sheeba Chaddha.

The director has embarked on an age-old theme of good versus evil – an honest IT officer trying to root out the black money in society. But Raj Kumar Gupta’s story could be better written given that the subject lends itself to many thrilling moments. The story is slow in parts and lackluster. Raid could have been a gripping film but falls short thanks to the unnecessary inclusion of songs and predictability.

