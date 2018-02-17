The new poster of the much-anticipated film Raid which features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Saanand Verma and Saurabh Shukla, was released by the makers on Saturday. Set in 1981, the film is based on one of the longest Income Tax raids in India. In the film, Ajay Devgn as Amay Patnaik - Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow takes on the powerful corrupt people in the society.

The makers of the much-awaited film Raid released the latest poster of the film on Saturday. The tagline of the film says, "heroes don't always come in uniform." In the poster, we see a daring Ajay Devgn and standing behind him are some more income tax officers. There is rage on their faces as they look like fierce officers. Raid is an upcoming Indian crime drama film written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It features Ajay Devgn, Ileana D'Cruz, Saanand Verma and Saurabh Shukla.

Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest poster of the much-awaited film and wrote, “Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz and Saurabh Shukla… New poster of #Raid… Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta… 16 March 2018 release.” The trailer of the film was released earlier this month and was much appreciated by the viewers. Also, it will be the second time when Ajay Devgn and, Ileana D’Cruz will be seen together on the silver screen after the action-drama Baadshaho where their on-screen chemistry was quite sizzling.

Actress Ileana D'Cruz will be seen as Ajay's wife in the film, which also features actor Saurabh Shukla in a poignant role. The film is slated to release on March 16, this year.