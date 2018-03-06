With just 10 days left to the theatrical release of Ajay Devgn starrer Raid, the makers have released a brand new song power-packed song titled Black Jama Hai. Nothing like the previous song release like Nit Khair Manga and Sanu Ek Pal Chain, Black Jama Hai keeps the fans glued to their screens with hard-hitting dialogues from Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla.

After mesmerising the fans with two soulful songs like Sanu Ek Pal Chain and Nit Khair Manga, the makers of Raid have decided to raise the excitement level with a power-packed track titled Black Jama Hai. Set against the backdrop of India’s longest running IT raid in the history of our country, Black Jama Hai serves as a second trailer of the film. In the 3-minute song, the hard-hitting dialogues between the two leading men of the film- Ajay Devgn and Saurabh Shukla, keep the fans hooked to the song.

Sung by Sukhwinder Singh and composed by Amit Trivedi, the song provides an insight into the proceedings of an actual Income tax raid. At the end, the song ends with a strong woman personality quite similar to Indira Gandhi, asking her officials to keep an eye on Ajay Devgn’s character Patnaik. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and written by Ritesh Shah, the film is inspired by story of the longest running IT raid in the history of India conducted by Sharda Prashad Pandey in the 80s.

Also Read: Raid: Ajay Devgn makes a heroic entry as an Income tax officer in this new poster

Filmmaker Raj Kumar Gupta had earlier revealed further details about the film to a leading news agency and said, “Everyone wants their story to be real. Pandey was clear that we should not fictionalise it so much that the reality gets buried beneath. Anybody who is parting with an episode of his life would want to see it being told in a responsible way. My body of work helped me win his trust.” Starring Ajay Devgn, Saurabh Shukla and Ilena D’ Cruz, Raid is scheduled to hit the screens on March 16th, 2018.

Also Read: Raid Trailer: Singham star Ajay Devgan comes back as an officer of the law

Also Read: Raid song release: A modern version of Sanu Ek Pal Chain brings Ajay Devgn and Ileana D’Cruz closer

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App