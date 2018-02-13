Rahat Fateh Ali Khan has once again sung the re-mastered version of one of his uncle Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s legendary songs. This time he has chosen Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Aave that’s a collector’s item in Nusrat’s voice. He has done it for Ajay Devgn, Ileana D’Cruz’s forthcoming film Raid. The new version is created by Tanishk Bagchi, who is making a name in remixing old hits.

Raid, set in 1981, depends on one of the longest Income Tax attacks in India. In the movie, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Amay Patnaik, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax of Lucknow. Raid is coordinated by Raj Kumar Gupta. At the trailer launch of Raid, Ajay Devgn told news agency PTI, “I don’t know about the benchmark or perception that this movie might create, but the real struggle with the film was that the character is very heroic but real at the same time. We tried to keep it real even with the punchlines. It doesn’t feel you’re watching a movie. The challenge was to follow the character as realistically as possible.” Ajay Devgn has given remarkable performances in films like Omkara, Singham and Drishyam.

The movie is all set to release on March 16, 2018, and will be clashing with multiple movies in the month like Anushka Sharma’s Pari, DaasDev, BaaBaa Black Sheep and Sonu ki Titu ki Sweety.