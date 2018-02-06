Ajay Devgan is returning to the big screen with Raj Kumar Gupta's Raid which will release on March 16, 2018. The first trailer for the movie was released today and it shows Devgan as a no-nonsense income tax office who is married to Ileana D'Cruz leading the

After Golmaal Returns, Ajay Devgan is coming back to the big screen as an Income Tax officer in his upcoming movie Raid. Set in the 80s, Raid is based on one of the most high profile raids the country has ever known and is India’s first film on income tax raids. A fearless Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik played by Ajay Devgan carries out a non-stop raid at the mansion of Tauji played by Saurabh Shukla, the most powerful man in Lucknow. The trailer shows Devgan as a no-nonsense officer whose only aim is to catch Tax defaulters and has been transferred a number of times due to his hard approach.

The movie is written by Ritesh Shah and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta and also stars Ileana D’cruz as Devgan’s wife as a lead character. The film is set to release on March 16, 2018. Ajay Devgan was last seeing playing a cop in Shivaay which did not do well on the box-office and neither did Badshaho, he did make a comeback on the collection front with Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Returns. Ileana D’cruz was last seen in Badshaho n which she was paired with Ajay Devgan for the first time and this pair will return to the screens for the second time in this movie.

The movie is releasing in the most jam-packed month so far as Anushka Sharma’s Pari, Ishaan Khattar’s Beyond The Clouds and other movies like Veerey ki Wedding, Hate Story 4 and Daas Dev to name a few also release the same month. Box-Office collection for all movies is going be scattered, so only time will tell how this will do.