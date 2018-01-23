Bollywood actor Paratiek Babbar, who made his big Bollywood debut in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane, and featured in films like Dum Maaro Dum, got engaged to his girlfriend Sanya Sagar on January 22 in a private ceremony in Lucknow. The actor has known the 27-year-old filmmaker for over eight years.

Bollywood actor Prateik Babbar, son of actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar and late actress Smita Patil got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Sanya Sagar who is a 27-year-old writer-director-editor. The two have known each other for over eight years but got in a relationship in 2017 after Sanya returned from London after she completed a yearlong post-graduate course in filmmaking from Goldsmiths University. The lovebirds got engaged on January 22 at Sanya’s farmhouse in Lucknow as both Sanya and Prateik wanted to have a low-key affair.

Only family members including Raj Babbar, Smita Patil’s sisters and Sanya’s parents were present at the ceremony to shower their blessings on the couple. his fiancée, who is also known for her culinary skills, had arranged for a seven-course Lucknowi meal, which included rajma as Prateik’s favourite dish. Prateik took to Instagram to announce the news of his engagement with an adorable picture. He wrote, “holy snappp!.. that just happened!” Talking about marriage plans, Prateik said, “We want to enjoy this courtship period for a year or two; Sanya will shuttle between Mumbai and Lucknow. We haven’t thought about the wedding yet, but if I had my way, I would love a beach wedding or a simple temple wedding. I’ve been mentally ready for marriage for a while now as I believe it gives a relationship substance. Nothing will change; life will only get even more beautiful.”

Prateik Babbar, who started off his filmy career in 2008 with Jaane Tu Ya Jaane, would be next seen in a negative role in Baaghi 2, starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani. The actor is also gearing up for filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, social thriller Mulk in which he would be sharing the screen space with Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu.