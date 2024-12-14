Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 14, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal Of Women In His Iconic films, Sparks Debate Online

As the Kapoor family celebrates Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday, an old interview excerpt from Satyam Shivam Sundaram reveals the filmmaker's controversial views on the female body. Explore the impact of Kapoor’s portrayal of women in his iconic films, sparking debate online.

Raj Kapoor Birth Centenary: Old Interview On ‘Roopa’ From Satyam Shivam Sundaram Goes Viral, Portrayal Of Women In His Iconic films, Sparks Debate Online

As the Kapoor family celebrates what would have been Raj Kapoor’s 100th birthday with screenings of his iconic films, a post featuring an excerpt from his thoughts on the 1978 film Satyam Shivam Sundaram has gone viral. The excerpt reveals Kapoor’s controversial views on the female body, which has stirred debate.

The excerpt, shared as part of the celebrations, shines a light on Kapoor’s complex and often contentious perspective on women. It specifically discusses the character of Roopa, the daughter of a temple priest, focusing on her scar and notably her “big breasts,” a feature that Kapoor claims “haunted” him. The post also refers to a 1986 interview in which Kapoor explained his fixation on women, linking it to his childhood relationship with his mother, whom he described as young, beautiful, and possessing sharp Pathan features.

The excerpt has sparked significant controversy, with many users on Reddit calling it “disturbing” and expressing difficulty processing it. Although the authenticity of the excerpt is uncertain, Kapoor’s portrayal of women in his films has long been criticized for its sexualized and provocative lens. Film historian SMM Ausaja notes the iconic yet controversial image of the “woman in white” in Kapoor’s films, such as Ram Teri Ganga Maili, which attracted much criticism. Meanwhile, Amrit Gangar offers a more nuanced view, describing Kapoor as an inventive showman and sensitive artist who sought to portray the complex roles of “mother” and “wife” through his female characters, whom he believed were multifaceted, not one-dimensional.

ALSO READ: Hina Khan Unhappy With Being Featured In Google’s Most Searched Actors List: ‘I Would Rather Be Googled For…’

Filed under

Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday

Advertisement

Also Read

Bengaluru Cop Dies In Suicide, Alleges Mental Harrasment By Wife And In-Laws, What Was In His Suicide Note?

Bengaluru Cop Dies In Suicide, Alleges Mental Harrasment By Wife And In-Laws, What Was In...

Intermittent Fasting May Slow Hair Growth: New Study

Intermittent Fasting May Slow Hair Growth: New Study

Priyanka Describes PM’s Speech To ‘Double Maths Period’, Says It ‘Bored Us’

Priyanka Describes PM’s Speech To ‘Double Maths Period’, Says It ‘Bored Us’

Cold Wave Sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot Chills At 1 Degree Celsius

Cold Wave Sweeps Punjab, Haryana; Faridkot Chills At 1 Degree Celsius

Protesting Farmers Pause Foot March To Delhi For The Day As Haryana Police Uses Tear Gas

Protesting Farmers Pause Foot March To Delhi For The Day As Haryana Police Uses Tear...

Entertainment

Sushmita Sen Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Reflects on Actress’ Heart Attack: ‘It Changed My Perspective on Health’

Sushmita Sen Ex-BF Rohman Shawl Reflects on Actress’ Heart Attack: ‘It Changed My Perspective on

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

WATCH | Tollywood Stars, Including Vijay Deverakonda, Visit Allu Arjun After His Jail Release

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Neetu Kapoor Gets Emotional As She Misses Rishi Kapoor At Raj Kapoor’s Centenary Celebration

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Is Barbie Sequel FINALLY Happening? Studio Denies Reports Amidst Growing Buzz!

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Viral Letter From Sandhya Theatre Trending On X: What’s Behind The Buzz?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox