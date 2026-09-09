Raj Kundra Birthday Special: From A Bus Conductor’s Son To Business Tycoon and Shilpa Shetty’s Husband — How One Trip To Nepal Changed His Life Forever

Raj Kundra, who celebrates his birthday on September 9, has had a life that reads like a story of ambition, glamour and controversy. Born in London to Indian parents, Kundra grew up in a middle-class family. His father, Bal Krishan Kundra, worked as a bus conductor before starting a small business, while his mother worked as a shop assistant.

How did one trip to Nepal change Raj Kundra’s life?

Kundra’s entrepreneurial journey reportedly took a major turn when he travelled to Nepal as a young man. He began sourcing Pashmina shawls there and selling them to retailers in Britain. The business proved highly successful and gave him the financial foundation to expand into other ventures.

He later moved into several sectors, including precious metals, construction, mining, renewable energy and entertainment. Over the years, his name became associated with ventures such as Satyug Gold, the Super Fight League and Best Deal TV.

When did Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty fall in love?

Kundra’s personal life became a major talking point after his relationship with Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty came into the spotlight. The two reportedly met in 2007, when Kundra was involved in helping Shetty with the launch of her perfume brand. Their relationship eventually turned romantic.

Kundra and Shetty tied the knot in November 2009 and went on to become one of Bollywood’s most recognisable celebrity couples. In a later account of their relationship, Kundra revealed that he bought a house opposite Amitabh Bachchan’s residence in Mumbai as part of his decision to build a life in India with Shilpa.

Why has Raj Kundra often been surrounded by controversies?

Despite his business success and celebrity marriage, Kundra’s name has also been linked to several controversies. His biggest legal battle came in 2021, when he was arrested in connection with a case involving the alleged production and distribution of pornographic content. He was later granted bail.

The controversy became so closely associated with his public image that Kundra eventually turned the experience into the 2023 film UT 69, in which he played himself. More recently, Kundra has spoken about his 63 days in Arthur Road Jail, saying the experience changed his perspective on life. He also recalled the impact that divorce rumours involving him and Shilpa had on him during that difficult period.

What makes Raj Kundra’s journey unusual?

From growing up as a bus conductor’s son in London to making his first major business success through Pashmina shawls, marrying one of Bollywood’s biggest stars and later facing intense public and legal scrutiny, Raj Kundra’s journey has gone through several dramatic turns.

Today, his story remains as much about entrepreneurship and ambition as it is about celebrity, controversy and reinvention.