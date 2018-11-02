Recently, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram handle that has been going viral on social media for all the good reasons. In the video, Kundra has a special gift for his wifey and the surprise has undoubtedly costed a future to Mr Hubby. The couple will celebrate their ninth anniversary on November 22, however, it seems that Kundra just couldn't wait to make the love of his life feel special.

The world is full of couples that make you crave for a relationship like theirs and one of such couple belongs to Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The couple never shies away to tell the world that they head over heels in love with each other. Be it celebrating several festivals together or the birthdays of their family members, the couple comes up with ways to make it special for each other. Now, the couple has given us all new reason to feel envious about their love saga.

The couple will celebrate their ninth anniversary on November 22, however, it seems that Kundra just couldn’t wait to make the love of his life feel special. Recently, Shilpa shared a video on her Instagram handle that has been going viral on social media for all the good reasons. In the video, Kundra has a special gift for his wifey and the surprise has undoubtedly costed a future to Kundra. The video features Shilpa Shetty who is all unaware of what her husband has planned for her reaches to this place where a big surprise gift is waiting for her. Before we tell you what was it, take a look yourself:

Yes, that is a Range Rover! Available in the range of Rs 1.90 crore to Rs 4 crore, the SUV is definitely a dream for most of us, but guess what, Shilpa got it as an anniversary gifts. Lucky She! Meanwhile, take a look at some other pictures of the couple that are just too adorable to miss. The pictures prove that Shilpa and Raj together are some major couple goals. Take a look:

