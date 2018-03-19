"Akshay Kumar is not even an Indian citizen. He holds a Canadian passport and Wikipedia describes him as an Indian-born Canadian actor," said Indian Politician Raj Thackeray. The actor who is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Indian war drama film based on the Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari which will hit the theatres on March 22, 2019

Indian Politician Raj Thackeray who is one of the most prominent politicians of Mumbai attacked superstar Akshay Kumar for carrying citizenships of two countries. Akshay who is a resident of India also holds Canadian citizenship. According to the politician, the reason for actor holding the citizenship is because he is investing his money strategically in the country of North America. Thackeray was quoted saying, “Akshay Kumar is not even an Indian citizen. He holds a Canadian passport and Wikipedia describes him as an Indian-born Canadian actor.”

Not only this, he also claimed that the Khiladi of Bollywood is working with the government of Canada with covert propaganda. He also added by saying, movies like Padman(2018) and Toilet Ek Prem Katha(2017) are a covert propaganda for the Indian government schemes. The MNS chief also compared the versatile actor Akshay with Manoj Kumar by saying, Akshay is trying to follow the footsteps of Manoj Kumar, an actor who was popularly known as Bharat Kumar.

The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming movie Indian war drama film based on the Battle of Saragarhi, Kesari which will hit the theatres on March 22, 2019. Anurag Singh’movie is based on 21 Sikhs who fought against 10,000 Afghans in 1897. The movie will also star Parineeti Chopra in the lead. The actor will also star in S, Shankar’s science fiction film which will hit the floors on April 27, 2018.

