Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray while addressing a youth gathering organized by Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) in Mumbai, took a dig at actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan. The MNS leader called out the actors for frequently praising the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi while they are living in Dubai.

The MNS leader raised questions on how celebrities are portraying one thing on social media but are unable to implement the same ideals in real life.

Why did Raj Thackeray target Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan?

In his speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of MNS’s student front, Thackeray pointed out the increasingly prevalent phenomenon of professionals, students, and industrialists leaving India for foreign shores. He cited the examples of popular celebrities Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan in order to raise doubts about the conviction of people who advocate for the development of India in their own nation.

Thackeray referred to Vivek Oberoi, who played the lead in the 2019 biographical movie PM Narendra Modi, by stating that Oberoi has chosen to make Dubai his first home. He criticized R Madhavan for speaking in favor of the accomplishments of the government while living abroad with his family.

“So if you love India so much, if you love PM Modi, and if you believe PM Modi is developing India, then why are you living in a foreign land? Why are you living in Dubai with your families?” — Raj Thackeray, MNS Chief

Why did Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan move to Dubai?

Both the actors have previously spoken candidly about their decisions to relocate to the UAE. They claim it to be completely professional and personal and not political at all.

R Madhavan: In some past interviews, the actor admitted that during the coronavirus pandemic period, he had moved to Dubai to aid his son Vedaant Madhavan in his swimming career. This was meant to give the son access to Olympic level facilities.

Vivek Oberoi; He has created many enterprises for himself in the Middle East, some of which include real estate and production companies, arguing that his stay in Dubai is connected with his business growth.

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