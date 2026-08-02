LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why

Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray took sharp aim at actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan during a youth rally in Mumbai. Thackeray questioned why the actors relocated their families to Dubai if they truly believe India has transformed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

R Madhavan Raj Thackeray and Vivek Oberoi, Image Credits- Instagram and X
R Madhavan Raj Thackeray and Vivek Oberoi, Image Credits- Instagram and X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-02 21:46 IST

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray while addressing a youth gathering organized by Maharashtra Navnirman Vidyarthi Sena (MNVS) in Mumbai, took a dig at actors Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan. The MNS leader called out the actors for frequently praising the Indian government and PM Narendra Modi while they are living in Dubai.

The MNS leader raised questions on how celebrities are portraying one thing on social media but are unable to implement the same ideals in real life.

You Might Be Interested In

Why did Raj Thackeray target Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan?

In his speech commemorating the 20th anniversary of MNS’s student front, Thackeray pointed out the increasingly prevalent phenomenon of professionals, students, and industrialists leaving India for foreign shores. He cited the examples of popular celebrities Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan in order to raise doubts about the conviction of people who advocate for the development of India in their own nation.

Thackeray referred to Vivek Oberoi, who played the lead in the 2019 biographical movie PM Narendra Modi, by stating that Oberoi has chosen to make Dubai his first home. He criticized R Madhavan for speaking in favor of the accomplishments of the government while living abroad with his family.

“So if you love India so much, if you love PM Modi, and if you believe PM Modi is developing India, then why are you living in a foreign land? Why are you living in Dubai with your families?” — Raj Thackeray, MNS Chief

Why did Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan move to Dubai?

Both the actors have previously spoken candidly about their decisions to relocate to the UAE. They claim it to be completely professional and personal and not political at all.

  • R Madhavan: In some past interviews, the actor admitted that during the coronavirus pandemic period, he had moved to Dubai to aid his son Vedaant Madhavan in his swimming career. This was meant to give the son access to Olympic level facilities. 

  • Vivek Oberoi; He has created many enterprises for himself in the Middle East, some of which include real estate and production companies, arguing that his stay in Dubai is connected with his business growth.

ALSO READ: Why Did Music Labels Ban Sonu Nigam? Singer Reveals How His Fight for Royalty Rights Cost Him Work

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why
Tags: entertainment newshome-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

What Made Yami Gautam Consider Leaving Bollywood And Returning To Himachal? Here’s What She Said

Why Did Salman Khan Say ‘Riteish Deshmukh Ki Naukri Khatre Mein Hai’ On Alliance? Fans Left Confused

What Went Wrong In Aditi Sharma’s Marriage? Actress Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband

Nauheed Cyrusi Reveals Two Miscarriages, Opens Up On Why She Chose A Life Without Children: ‘Our Purpose Is Different’

Did Akanksha Choudhary Face The Casting Couch Before Fame? Here’s What She Claimed Before Lock Upp 2 Exit

LATEST NEWS

Pakistan Suicide Blast: 14 Killed, Dozens Injured In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa ‘Peace Rally’ Attack

Harmanpreet Kaur to Captain India at Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Smriti Mandhana Named Deputy; Pratika Rawal Misses Main Roster: Check Full Squad

MHT CET 2026 Seat Allotment Out: How To Check CAP Round 1 Result, Documents Required

Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why

HC Protects Personality Rights Of Yuvraj Singh After AI-Generated Deep Fakes

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2026 Dates Released At mcc.nic.in: Registration From August 5; Check Full MCC Schedule Here

Mirabai Chanu Gets Hero’s Welcome After Third Straight Commonwealth Games Gold, Rishikanta Makes Manipur Appeal

What Is India’s Most Successful Commonwealth Games Edition? Can They Rewrite Record Books In Glasgow?

Who Attacked MP Pappu Yadav In Delhi? Attacker Throws Shoe; Yadav Says, ‘He Came To Kill Me With A Knife’

‘Abandoned’ by Pakistan? Arshad Nadeem Trained Alone Ahead of Disappointing Commonwealth Games 2026 Campaign: Report

Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why
Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why
Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why
Raj Thackeray Questions Vivek Oberoi And R Madhavan’s Dubai Move; Here’s Why

QUICK LINKS