The much-anticipated trailer of power star of the Bhojpuri cinema Pawan Singh, Sambhavna Seth and Priti Biswas has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film. The trailer of the movie Raja has glimpses of an array of emotions whether it is action, comedy, drama, or romance the trailer has it all. The movie is being predicted to be a superhit masala film with Pawan Singh’s and Priti Biswas sizzling on-screen chemistry and Sambhavna Seth’s Melodrama.

The music has been crooned by none other than Bhojpuri sensation Chhote Baba. The Lyrics have been penned by Rajesh Mishra, Sumit Singh Chandravanshi and Yadav Raj Yadav. Helmed by Sanjay Shrivastava and Raja team, produced by Mukesh Gupta and is bankrolled under the banner I L Gupta Films Ltd, and labelled under Wave Music Ltd.

Take a look at the superhit trailer here:

The Leading cast includes Bhojpuri power star Pawan Singh, Sambhavna Seth, Priti Biswas, Diya Singh, Satyaprakash, Aryan Vaid, Sanjay Verma, and Mukesh Gupta. The trailer has already garnered 35,748 views in a span of just an hour and has garnered 1,558 comments from all over the country complimenting the Bhojpuri stars for the super hit trailer.

