Raja Shivaji OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Riteish Deshmukh’s Blockbuster Online

Raja Shivaji OTT Release: It appears that Marathi cinema’s biggest box office hit is all set to go the way of the small screen. Following an unprecedented performance at the box office and setting a record in Marathi film industry, the mega hit film ‘Raja Shivaji’, produced by the director Riteish Deshmukh is now making headlines in terms of a digital release.

Following its successful release on Maharashtra Day, where it has made a record-breaking run at the box office, the film has been successfully released digitally.

When and Where to Stream Raja Shivaji Online

It has been confirmed that the streaming rights of the movie have been acquired by Netflix, the biggest name in OTT across the globe. It has been reported that Raja Shivaji will stream from Friday, June 26, 2026.

This movie will be available for viewing in the original Marathi language as well as in Hindi and Telugu languages, which have been officially dubbed for the film. The production will show the great military genius of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

A Box Office Run for the History Books

The film’s digital release is preceded by a revolutionary theatrical experience. It has been produced by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under the flags of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios and was released with an impressive budget of roughly 75 crores.

This risk turned out to be extremely rewarding for the filmmakers. The movie managed to earn more than 110 crores just in India, becoming the first-ever Marathi film to surpass the landmark figure of 100 crores in domestic earnings. On a global scale, the total collection reached the impressive mark of 114.8 crores.

What Makes This Historical Epic Unique?

Although there have been several movies made based on the historical Marathas, Raja Shivaji has managed to differentiate itself by capturing the early years of the war lord. The movie narrates the tale of a determined young Shivaji, who learns important lessons from his mother, Rajmata Jijabai, and starts to collect local support for Hindavi Swarajya.

Without diving straight into managing an empire, the storyline of the movie captures the strategic occupation of important valley forts and small wars with the Adil Shahi Sultanate. However, the most intense and intricate part of the movie comes in the form of Shivaji’s historic war with the huge army of Afzal Khan.

A Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

Starting off the list is Riteish Deshmukh who plays dual roles by directing the movie as well as giving an awe-inspiring physical performance in the title role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The movie stars an equally massive ensemble cast which gives the period drama its immense cinematic gravitas:

Genelia Deshmukh gives an earthy performance in the role of Maharani Saibai, acting as an emotional backbone for the film.

Sanjay Dutt plays the part of the main antagonist, Afzal Khan, in the film and comes alive physically with his menacing presence on the battlefields.

Vidya Balan makes a stunning entry in the character of Khadija Sultana and brings her political prowess into play in the Sultanate’s royal court.

Abhishek Bachchan has a prominent role to play as Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosale and the rest of the supporting cast comprises experienced actors like Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, and Amole Gupte.

Salman Khan gives fans a high-octane cameo performance in the role of Jeeva Mahala, who acts as a loyal warrior whose real-life intervention saved Shivaji Maharaj in a near-assassination attempt.

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