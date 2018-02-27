Rajasthan court on Monday stayed police investigation against them for allegedly making casteist remarks during a show. A petition was filed in a Delhi court on February 22, seeking to lodge an FIR against actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others for allegedly making a casteist remark during the promotion of the movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and actress Shilpa Shetty, who landed into trouble after passing a casteist comment on national television, have now received a sigh of relief after the Rajasthan High Court on Monday stayed police investigation against them for allegedly making casteist remarks during a show. A petition was filed in a Delhi court on February 22, seeking to lodge an FIR against actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and others for allegedly making a casteist remark during the promotion of the movie Tiger Zinda Hai.

The complaint was filed by Harnam Singh, who is a former Chairman of Delhi Commission for Karamcharis. Singh claimed that the remark was made by Khan during a programme on a television channel while Katrina Kaif, “rather than protesting at the offensive and insensitive statement, joined Salman in insulting and abusing the victim through her conduct.” The petition which was filed in the Patiala House Court claimed that the accused—Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif had “committed atrocity” on the members of the caste and insulted and humiliated them by making the casteist remark.

Earlier in January, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had also sought replies from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over the issue after it received a complaint from an ex-chairman of the Delhi Commission for Safai Karamcharis, Harnam Singh. Salman Khan had used the word during the promotion of his film Tiger Zinda Hai while referring to his dancing skills while actress Shilpa Shilpa Shetty had reportedly used the word to describe how she looks at home.

