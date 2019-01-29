Recently Ranveer Singh was in Jalore, Rajasthan to attend a wedding. He took to his official Twitter handle to thank the Rajasthan police for their support. In return, Rajasthan police retweeted his tweet with a filmy note and said that when he is back to Rajasthan with Deepika Padukone they will welcome them with Band Baja Baraat. Take a look at Ranveer Singh's photos from the wedding inside.

One of the hottest and famous actors of the Bollywood industry Ranveer Singh recently took to his official Twitter handle to share a picture where he is standing with Rajasthan Police in front of his private jet. Ranveer had traveled to Jalore, Rajasthan to attend a wedding. In his tweet, he wrote- Sincere thanks to Rajasthan Police for your support. Later, Rajasthan police retweeted the picture with a filmy note and wrote- You came like a Gully Boy Ranveer Singh but turned out you were some more Bajirao Mastani and eventually a super cop Simmba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time in Rajasthan with Deepika Padukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baraat.

Currently, Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of his action drama cop film Simmba, which has earned more than Rs 200 crores at the box office and is still running high. Baba aka Ranveer is going to have one busy year with back to back movies lined up- Gully Boy, ’83 and Takht. Take a look at some of the videos of Ranveer Singh from the Jalore Wedding here:

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is currently promoting his February 14 release Gully Boy starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer in lead roles. The movie has already made quite a buzz among the fans with party anthems and groovy beats. Whereas on the other hand, Deepika Padukone will start shooting for her movie Chhapaak with Meghna Gulzar soon.

You came like a #GullyBoy .@RanveerOfficial but turned out you were much more – Bajirao Mastani, & eventually a super cop #Simba. Always a delight to be with you. Next time you are in Raj with @deepikapadukone, people will come with Band Baaja Baraat. @JalorePolice @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/hMmghp0Mcp — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) January 28, 2019

Sincere thanks to @PoliceRajasthan for your support 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uG3k1CCD0J — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) January 28, 2019

PICs #3 Ranveer Singh snapped at Jalore , Rajasthan at Vedmutha Family wedding function 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/BOevY6POou — Ranveerians Worldwide (@RanveeriansFC) January 28, 2019

