Just days ahead of Padmaavat release, in yet another threat, hundreds of women have warned the Rajasthan state administration against the release of the film. Women in the state have warned the state administration while carrying out a rally carrying swords — a chetavani rally (warning march) on January 21 and said if the film is released in the state, they will perform 'jauhar'.

Even though the Supreme Court has given the green signal for Padmaavat’s release across states in the nation, the problems for the Padmaavat makers are still not coming to an end as various protesting groups continue to stage protest and issue warnings against film’s release in states including Rajasthan, Gujarat. In another threat, hundreds of women have issued a warning to the authorities and state administration in Rajasthan that if the film is released in the state then they should get prepared for jauhar (Committing suicide by jumping into fire) by them. In a protest march by hundreds of women protesting against Padmaaavat release in Chittorgarh, the women took out a rally carrying swords — a chetavani rally (warning march) on January 21, and warned the authorities against film’s release.

The tension for Padmaavat makers is still prevailing Besides as even after Supreme Court’s security assurance, the multiplex owners are not ready to take any risk. “We have decided not to screen the movie in the whole of Gujarat. Everyone is scared, No multiplex wants to bear the loss. Why will we bear the loss?” said Rakesh Patel, Director of Gujarat Multiplex Association. The Rajput Karni Sena has threatened all the cineplexes across the globe to face major loss if they will telecast the movie. Thus, the multiplexes have come to the decision that they won’t screen the movie. Padmaavat is all set to be released on January 25, and after witnessing so many protests, nobody knows what else is waiting for the makers of the movie.

Earlier on January 20, Karni Sena founder Lokendra Singh Kalvi had urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban the film. In a press conference here on Saturday, Kalvi said the letter has been sent after the date of release of the film has been fixed which shows that this is well-planned gimmick. “This letter will be put into flames as it is just a part of show-off which has been done in an endeavor to prove that we have invited Rajput community leaders.”