#Metoo: The filmmaker-actor Rajat Kapoor, who was alleged for the sexual harassment, has apologised on Twitter for his misbehaviour with women. In a tweet, Rajat Kapoor said that he is sorry and sad from the bottom of his heart. A couple of days ago, journalist Sandhya Menon had posted screenshots of her conversations with the alleged victims, leading to a massive outcry on social media.

Actor-filmmaker Rajat Kapoor on Monday apologised to the woman journalist and US model for his misbehaviour. In a tweet, Rajat Kapoor said that all his life he tried to be a decent man, to do the right thing. If however, he slipped and through his actions or words caused pain or hurt or trauma to absolutely anybody, he apologies to from the depth of his heart.

“I am sorry from the bottom of my heart- and sad that I was the cause of this hurt to another human being. If there is one thing more important to me than even my work, it is to be a good human being. And I have tried to be that person. And now, I will try harder.”

A couple of days ago, journalist Sandhya Menon had posted screenshots of her conversations with the alleged victims, leading to a massive outcry on social media.

As per the reports, the first incident took place in 2007 wherein the journalist was conducting a telephonic interview with Kapoor. During the conversation, Kapoor diverted the conversation in an uncomfortable direction by asking her an indecent question. He even asked her about her body measurements.

I don't even know any more. Filmmaker Rajat Kapoor Two separate and different accounts pic.twitter.com/nBjNOsun3j — Sandhya Menon (@TheRestlessQuil) October 7, 2018

The second woman was a US-based actor model, alleged that Kapoor constantly called her from his actor friend Saurabh Shukla’s phone and told her he wanted to shoot a film with her at an empty house. The woman claimed Shukla knew Kapoor’s misconduct and both the men were probably preying on young women together.

The ice was broken by actor Tanushree Dutta, who raised her voice against the senior actor Nana Patekar for misbehaving with her on the sets of Horn Ok Please in 2010. Following the incident, a #MeToo India movement came to place under which women from different sectors raised their voice against harassment and molestation.

