Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were seen enjoying on a yacht accompanied by a cool breeze . In the video, Rajeev Sen was spotted kissing his beloved.

Rajeev Sen is holidaying with his wife Charu Asopa in Mumbai. Rajeev Sen also shared the Igtv video on his Instagram profile with a captioning it as Favourite picture with his favorite lady. The couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied their knot in the month of June last year. Charu on 27 February was spotted with his mother who came all the way from Rajasthan to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

In the video, both the couple enjoy the cool breeze by kissing each other and sharing their romantic moments on the yacht. Charu has also said that Rajeev is more romantic between the two, who without fail tries to keep her beloved happy and healthy. Their fans believed that both are a match made in heaven.

In the video, Charu in her white furry top looked nothing less than an epitome real happiness while Rajeev in his black t-shirt looked in the mood of enjoying his holiday to the fullest level. Have a look at the above-mentioned video on Rajeev’s Instagram account.

Charu Asopa who rose to fame after her role in Mere Angane Mein has also appeared in many serials like Baal Veer, Bade Acche Lagte Hai, Diya Aur Baati Hum, Laado 2.Charu Asopa’s last show was Vikram Betaal Ki Rahasya Gatha. Rajeev Sen, a gym freak is now a happily married man who fills his Instagram account with their mushy, romantic and adorable pictures. Rajeev is an entrepreneur and model as well who is often seen walking on the ramp promoting Indian designer’s talents.

The newly wedded couple got married in Goa following both the rituals, Rajasthani and Bengali as well.

