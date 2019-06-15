Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa wedding: Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa have kickstarted with their wedding festivities and both of them are much excited about their wedding in Goa. Reports reveal that the duo will start with the new phase of life tomorrow June 16, 2019. Take a look at their pictures:

After the official tag of a husband and wife in a court marriage a few days back, recently, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa commenced with the wedding festivities in Goa. Those who don’t know Rajiv Sen is Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen’s brother and Charu is a Television actor. It seems that the duo is much excited and after a court marriage, the two have decided to tie knots in Goa. Since Rajeev is Bengali and Charu is Rajasthani, the couple will tie knots in both the cultures.

Recently, Rajeev and Charu hosted their engagement and mehendi ceremony at their own resort in Goa. Rajeev shared pictures and videos from the celebrations on his official Instagram account. The couple looked adorable dressed in white outfits. Charu wore a gown and Rajeev looked cool in a white jacket, which he paired with black trousers.

Charu’s sister also shared the moments of happiness on Instagram. Take a look at her pictures:

Talking about their Mehendi ceremony, the duo looked lovely with each other. In the pictures, Charu was dressed in pink floral print lehenga. According to her Rajasthani rituals, she also carried a dagger, which added more to her looks.

Moreover, Sushmita Sen was also much excited for her brother’s wedding and also shared videos of the couple on Instagram. In one of the videos, Rajeev was seen helping Charu to drink water.

