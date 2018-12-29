Rajesh Khanna 76th birth anniversary: Bollywood actor Rajesh Khanna is one of the most legendary personalities of Indian cinema. Known for his charismatic personality and spectacular on-screen performances, the actor has delivered some iconic dialogues that still remain itched to our memories. On the occasion of his 76th birth anniversary, here is a look at Rajesh Khanna's top 10 dialogues-

“Arrey Oh Babumoshai…. Hum sab to Rangmanch ki katputliya hai rey”, who better than Rajesh Khanna could have taught us the biggest lessons of life with his powerful dialogues on the silver screen. The veteran actor still holds the record of 15 consecutive hits on the silver screen and the title ‘superstar’ was first coined for him only.

Today on the occasion of 76th birthday of the Late Superstar Rajesh Khanna we have listed his 10 iconic dialogues that explain life.

1. “Babumoshi, Zindagi badi honi chahiye…. lambi nahi”, this dialogue from his movie Anand explains how to celebrate life.

2. “Maine tumse kitni baar kaha hai ki, Pushpa mujhse ye aansu dekhe nahi jaate. I hate tears”, this iconic dialogue from his super hit Amar Prem teaches us how to stay happy and find the solution to our problems.

3. “Kisi badi Khushi k intezaar mein hum ye chote chote khushiyo k mauke kho dete hain”, this lesson-learning dialogue from the movie Bawarchi clearly tells how everyone should enjoy each moment of life and learn to be happy in all circumstances.

4. “Maine maut ko dekha to nahi par shayad wo bahut khubsurat hai. Kambakht jo bhi usse milta hai, jeena chhod deta hai”, this philosophical dialogue from the movie Namak Haram teaches us about the ultimate truth about death.

5. “Mai marne se pehle marna nahi chahta”, this moving dialogue from the super hit movie Safar focuses upon how we should live life truly till the end.

6. “Pyar to na bikne ki cheez hai, na khareedne ki cheez hai… pyar to sirf karne ki cheez hai”, this romantic dialogue from the movie Amar deep is truly amazing as it gives us a deep insight into the emotion of true love.

7. “Is duniya me do taang waala janwar sabse khatarnaak janwar hai”, the level of sarcasm behind this dialogue from the movie Hathi mere sathi is deep as it tells about the people who do not justify their fate of being a human.

8. “Ek chhota sa zakhm bahut gehra daag ban sakta hai…. Aur ek chhoti si mulaqat jeevan bhar ka sath ban sakti hai”, this dialogue from the movie Aradhana, explains the meaning of love at first sight.

9. “Na koi Tarang hai, na koi umang hai… meri zindagi bhi kya ek kati patang hai”, this dialogue from the movie Kati Patang provides us with a fact that with no hopes and excitement one could only sink in life just like a kite with no support of the thread.

10. “Babumoshai, zindagi aur maut upar wale ke hath me hai… use na to aap badal sakte hai na mai… hum sab to rangmanch ki kathputliyan hai jinki dor upar wale ki ungliyo me bandhi hai”, this moving dialogue from the movie Anand has a hidden underlying meaning that is very profound.

Superstar Rajesh Khanna left this world on July 18, 2012, but his words of wisdom will always remind us of the fact that why he was and will always be the first Superstar of the Hindi cinema.

