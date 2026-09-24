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Home > Entertainment News > Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?

Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?

Rajesh Khattar Birthday: From giving his Hindi voice to Iron Man and Jack Sparrow to dubbing characters played by Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman and Nicolas Cage, here are some of his most notable voice roles.

Rajesh Khattar Birthday (Image: X)
Rajesh Khattar Birthday (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-09-24 07:10 IST

Rajesh Khattar Birthday: If you have watched Hollywood films in Hindi, there is a good chance you have heard Rajesh Khattar’s voice without knowing his name. From Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow to characters played by Tom Hanks, Hugh Jackman, Nicolas Cage and Michael Fassbender, Khattar has lent his voice to several well-known Hollywood performances.

Born on September 24, 1966, Rajesh Khattar has built a career across acting, television, films, OTT and voice dubbing. While audiences know him from shows and films, his Hindi dubbing work has made his voice familiar to an entirely different audience.

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Rajesh Khattar Is The Hindi Voice Of Iron Man

One of Khattar’s most recognisable dubbing assignments has been Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man.

He provided the Hindi voice for Tony Stark in Iron Man and continued with the character in several Marvel films, including Iron Man 2, Iron Man 3, The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. His credits also include Tony Stark appearances in films such as Spider-Man: Homecoming and Dolittle. Khattar’s association with the character became so strong that he was publicly identified as the Hindi voice of Iron Man during the promotion of Avengers: Infinity War in 2018.

He Also Gave His Voice To Jack Sparrow

Before Iron Man became one of his most famous dubbing roles, Khattar was already associated with another hugely popular Hollywood character — Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow. He provided the Hindi voice for Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean films, including The Curse of the Black Pearl, Dead Man’s Chest, At World’s End and On Stranger Tides.

In an older interview, Khattar spoke about dubbing Johnny Depp and other Hollywood stars, describing the experience of seeing their performances in Hindi through his own voice.

From Hugh Jackman To Tom Hanks, His List Is Huge

Khattar’s dubbing credits go far beyond Iron Man and Jack Sparrow. He provided the Hindi voice for Hugh Jackman’s Gabriel Van Helsing in Van Helsing. He also dubbed Tom Hanks as Robert Langdon in The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons.

His documented work also includes roles played by Nicolas Cage, Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Michael Fassbender, Lambert Wilson, John Turturro and Dominic West. Some of his other notable credits include Nicolas Cage’s Ghost Rider, Jack Black’s Carl Denham in King Kong, Michael Fassbender’s David in Prometheus and Lambert Wilson’s Merovingian in The Matrix films.

Rajesh Khattar Has Also Voiced Popular Animated Characters

Khattar’s voice work isn’t limited to live-action Hollywood films. He has also worked on animated projects and has performed Hindi voices for characters associated with films such as Shrek, Ice Age, The Croods, Turbo and Monsters vs. Aliens. A 2019 dubbing performance featuring Khattar showcased several of his well-known voice roles, including Iron Man, Jack Sparrow, Buck from Ice Age, Shrek and characters from The Croods.

Rajesh Khattar’s Acting Career

While dubbing has become an important part of Khattar’s identity, acting remains a major part of his career. He made his film debut with Nagin Aur Lootere in 1992 and went on to appear in Hindi films including Don: The Chase Begins Again, Don 2, Khiladi 786 and Race 2.

On television, he appeared in shows including Kumkum, Beyhadh and Bepannaah. His performance in Kumkum earned him an Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actor in a Negative Role, while his work in Bepannaah brought him an Indian Telly Award in the same category. In recent years, Khattar has also appeared in OTT projects including Duranga, Karm Yuddh, Jee Karda, Murder in Mahim and Kaala Paani. He also provided the voice of Raktadeva in Baahubali: Crown of Blood.

Rajesh Khattar’s Voice Became A Career Of Its Own

What makes Khattar’s career unusual is that his most recognisable performances are often attached to characters whose faces belong to other actors. For Hindi-speaking audiences, however, his voice became an important part of characters such as Iron Man and Jack Sparrow. His body of dubbing work across Hollywood films, animation and OTT has turned voice acting into one of the defining parts of his three-decade career.

On his birthday, Rajesh Khattar’s career offers a reminder that sometimes an actor can become a familiar presence on screen even when the audience never sees his face — because they have already heard him countless times.

ALSO READ: Watch: Kartik Aaryan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With His First National Award, What He Did Next Wins Hearts

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Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?

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Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?

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Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?

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Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?
Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?
Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?
Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?
Rajesh Khattar Birthday: You Have Heard His Voice As Iron Man And Jack Sparrow, But Did You Know He Voiced These Hollywood Stars?

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