Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar, best known for playing the eccentric poet Rosesh Sarabhai in the cult Indian sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has set the internet ablaze with his latest video.

The actor hilariously recreated a viral speech delivered by Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, earning laughs and applause across social media.

Bilawal Bhutto’s Dramatic Speech Sparks Meme Fest

Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in Pakistan’s Parliament, delivered after India’s Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in PoK, went viral — not so much for its content but for its theatrical delivery. The speech quickly became meme fodder, with users comparing Bhutto’s tone and mannerisms to that of Rosesh.

The uncanny resemblance between Bilawal’s dramatic style and Rosesh’s quirky persona prompted fans to flood Rajesh Kumar with requests for a parody. Succumbing to public demand, Rajesh posted a reel on Instagram, captioned: “ON PUBLIC DEMAND…..welcome Hon Rosesh of Pakistan.”

Video Goes Viral with Over 1.3 Million Views

Rajesh’s parody video went viral within hours of its release. Clocking over 1.3 million views, the video became an instant favorite among nostalgic fans of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and meme enthusiasts alike.

Social media users erupted with laughter at the spoof. Many chanted “Bharat momma ki jai!” in Rosesh’s signature style in the comment section. One user proclaimed it “the greatest reel of all time,” while another quipped that Rajesh should file a copyright claim on Bhutto: “Uspe copyright claim dal do bhai.”

The reactions continued pouring in. “This is hilarious,” a viewer wrote, while another said, “I wasn’t ready for this drop! Scrolling ends here. Nothing’s topping this today!”

Who Is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari?

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari. He also served as Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and is the grandson of former President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives, Bilawal ramped up his jingoistic rhetoric. After India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, he responded with a controversial remark: “The Indus is ours and will remain ours — either our water will flow through it, or their blood.”