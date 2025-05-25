Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari. He also served as Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and is the grandson of former President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai

Rajesh Kumar and Bilawal Bhutto


Rajesh Kumar, best known for playing the eccentric poet Rosesh Sarabhai in the cult Indian sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, has set the internet ablaze with his latest video.

The actor hilariously recreated a viral speech delivered by Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, earning laughs and applause across social media.

Bilawal Bhutto’s Dramatic Speech Sparks Meme Fest

Bilawal Bhutto’s speech in Pakistan’s Parliament, delivered after India’s Operation Sindoor targeting terror camps in PoK, went viral — not so much for its content but for its theatrical delivery. The speech quickly became meme fodder, with users comparing Bhutto’s tone and mannerisms to that of Rosesh.

The uncanny resemblance between Bilawal’s dramatic style and Rosesh’s quirky persona prompted fans to flood Rajesh Kumar with requests for a parody. Succumbing to public demand, Rajesh posted a reel on Instagram, captioned: “ON PUBLIC DEMAND…..welcome Hon Rosesh of Pakistan.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Video Goes Viral with Over 1.3 Million Views

Rajesh’s parody video went viral within hours of its release. Clocking over 1.3 million views, the video became an instant favorite among nostalgic fans of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai and meme enthusiasts alike.

Social media users erupted with laughter at the spoof. Many chanted “Bharat momma ki jai!” in Rosesh’s signature style in the comment section. One user proclaimed it “the greatest reel of all time,” while another quipped that Rajesh should file a copyright claim on Bhutto: “Uspe copyright claim dal do bhai.”

The reactions continued pouring in. “This is hilarious,” a viewer wrote, while another said, “I wasn’t ready for this drop! Scrolling ends here. Nothing’s topping this today!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rajesh Kumar (@rajeshkumar.official)

Who Is Bilawal Bhutto Zardari?

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is the son of former Pakistani Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto and former President Asif Ali Zardari. He also served as Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and is the grandson of former President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Following the tragic terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives, Bilawal ramped up his jingoistic rhetoric. After India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, he responded with a controversial remark: “The Indus is ours and will remain ours — either our water will flow through it, or their blood.”

ALSO READ: Why Did Marvel Push The Release Dates Of Avengers: Doomsday And Secret Wars? Here’s The Truth     

Filed under

Bilawal Bhutto latest trending news Rajesh Kumar

Naama Levy, a former host

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...
Triptii Dimri and RGV

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...
Malvika Raaj, husband Pra

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...
A man accused of engaging

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway
Rajesh Kumar and Bilawal

Rajesh Kumar Brings Back Rosesh Sarabhai To Mock Bilawal Bhutto’s Speech: Bharat Momma Ki Jai
newsx

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can Only Pray And Cling To The Wall

I Survived On Rainwater And Rice: Israeli Hostage Recalls Harrowing Experience In Gaza, They Can...

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone...

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With...

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

BJP Denies Association With The Man Arrested After Obscene Acts On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help Arrives

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Tribal Woman Raped, Tortured with Iron Rod in Khandwa; Dies Before Help...

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone As Female Lead In Spirit

Ram Gopal Varma Makes A Bold Prediction About Triptii Dimri After She Replaces Deepika Padukone

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With Pranav Bagga

Who Is Malvika Raaj? K3G Actor Who Played The Role Of Pooh Announces Pregnancy With

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures Inside

Billionaire Romance: Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Enjoy $500M Yacht Adventure Before Summer Nuptials, Pictures

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape Threats

Ravi Mohan’s Alleged GF Kenishaa Francis Slams Down On Trolls, Initiates Legal Action Over Rape

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season