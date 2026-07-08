Rajesh Sharma Hospitalised After Suspected Poisonous Insect Bite On Prabhas Film Set; Actor Under Close Observation

Veteran actor Rajesh Sharma has been hospitalised after reportedly suffering a suspected poisonous insect bite while shooting for an upcoming film starring Prabhas at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The incident has sparked concern among fans after the actor’s family revealed that the infection worsened rapidly, requiring urgent medical treatment upon his return to Kolkata. The health update was shared by actor Sudipa Chatterjee, who issued an official statement on behalf of Sharma’s family through social media.

What Happened During The Shoot?

According to the statement, Sharma was interacting with local technicians in an area surrounded by dense vegetation after the day’s shoot when he felt an insect bite, believed to be from a bug or possibly a poisonous spider.

As the bite initially appeared harmless, the actor did not seek medical attention immediately and continued with his travel plans. However, around six hours later, he reportedly developed severe pain in his right leg, followed by a high fever and increasing discomfort while flying back to Kolkata.

His condition deteriorated further during the journey, prompting his admission to Manipal Hospital, Dhakuria, where he remains under medical supervision.

Doctors Say Infection Spread Rapidly

The family’s statement revealed that the infection has spread from Sharma’s toes to his knee, with large blisters forming across the affected leg.

Doctors are closely monitoring the actor due to concerns that the infection could lead to serious complications, including the formation of blood clots. While investigations and treatment are underway, his medical team has said it is too early to make a definitive assessment of his recovery.

An official update on his condition is expected after further evaluation.

Family Thanks Well-Wishers For Support

In the statement, Sharma’s family expressed gratitude to fans, the media, colleagues from the Bengali film industry, the Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum, and actor Prosenjit Chatterjee for their support during the difficult period.

Rajesh Sharma is one of Indian cinema’s most respected character actors, known for memorable performances across Hindi and Bengali films, including The Dirty Picture, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Tanu Weds Manu, and Special 26. He was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla and Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart.

The upcoming Prabhas film on whose set the incident occurred has not been officially identified. The actor is currently working on multiple projects, including Hanu Raghavapudi’s Fauzi and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit.

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