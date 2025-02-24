Home
Tuesday, February 25, 2025
Rajinikanth, 74, Coolie Co-Star Is 40 Years Younger Than Him, Here’s Who Is Starring With The Superstar

Apart from Coolie, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in two other exciting projects: Sanki and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, both slated for release in 2025.

Rajinikanth, 74, Coolie Co-Star Is 40 Years Younger Than Him, Here’s Who Is Starring With The Superstar

Rajinikanth And Pooja Hegde


Actress Pooja Hegde is currently basking in the success of her recent films, including Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Since her debut in the Tamil superhero film Mugamoodi in 2012, Pooja has made remarkable progress in her career.

Having starred alongside several A-list actors, she is now gearing up for her next big venture.

Pooja Hegde to Star with Rajinikanth in Coolie?

According to a report by a publication, Pooja Hegde is set to star opposite legendary actor Rajinikanth in his upcoming movie Coolie.

Although Pooja has not yet confirmed or denied the news, speculations suggest that she has already begun shooting for the project. She is reportedly featuring in a special song, but further details about her role are being kept under wraps.

Coolie is expected to showcase Rajinikanth in a dark and intense role, exploring the narrative of the gold smuggling mafia. Fans are eagerly anticipating his powerful performance in this thrilling storyline.

Pooja Hegde’s First Collaboration with Rajinikanth

Pooja Hegde has shared the screen with some of the biggest names in the industry, including Prabhas, Salman Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Allu Arjun, and Hrithik Roshan. However, Coolie marks her first collaboration with the iconic superstar Rajinikanth.

Apart from Coolie, Pooja Hegde will also be seen in two other exciting projects: Sanki and Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, both slated for release in 2025.

Pooja Hegde was last seen in Deva alongside Shahid Kapoor. However, the movie did not perform well at the box office, collecting only Rs 32.8 crore in India.

Rajinikanth’s Recent Hits and Upcoming Releases

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was recently seen in the Tamil movie Lal Salaam. His last release, Jailer, was a massive success and even saw an international release in Japan. Following Coolie, Rajinikanth is also set to appear in Jailer 2.

With Pooja Hegde potentially joining forces with Rajinikanth for the first time, Coolie is already generating significant buzz. Fans are eager to see the dynamic duo on screen and witness Rajinikanth’s dark avatar. Stay tuned for more updates on this highly anticipated film.

