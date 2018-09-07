Posters of the much-awaited film of the year, 2.0, were released on Friday, September 7th by trade and film analyst Taran Adarsh. The film feature some greats actors including south star Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar. The film is the spiritual successor to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and features Rajinikanth as Dr Vaseegaran.

The posters of the much-awaited film of the year, 2.O, which features Megastar Rajinikanth were released on Friday, September 7th. The posters of the film were shared by film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This will mark Akshay Kumar’s first collaboration with megastar Rajinikanth and therefore it is one of the most awaited films of the year. Fans are super excited to see both these superstars together on the big screen.

The film is the spiritual successor to the 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and features Rajinikanth as Dr Vaseegaran and Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson. Media reports say, that an approximate budget of Rs 500 crore, the film is going to be the most expensive Indian film made to date.

Fans and followers of Rajinikanth have been for a very long time waiting to get the 1st look of the film after Taran Adasrhs announced the release of the teaser of the film, that is September 13, 2018, the news can be a reward to all the fans.

The wait is over… Teaser on 13 Sept 2018… Two new posters of #2Point0… 29 Nov 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/C5k3XBRKvy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2018

