The 2.0 has finally got a release date! Much awaited Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer 2.0 helmed by S. Shankar will hit the theatres on November 29, 2019. The release date of the science fiction was announced on Tuesday, July 10. Made under the banners of Lyca Productions, the movie will star Amy Jackson, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan. A R Rahman has given music to S. Shankar’s movie 2.0. The movie is being shot in Hindi and Tamil. It will be dubbed in 13 languages. The director of the movie took to his Twitter account to share the 2.0 release date.

In his tweet, he wrote, “Hi everyone. At last the VFX companies promised the final delivery date of the VFX shots. The movie will release on Nov 29th, 2018. #2Point0.” Trade analyst Taran Adarsh too shared the date on his Twitter handle.

Hi everyone.. atlast the vfx companies promised the final delivery date of the vfx shots. The movie will release on nov 29th 2018.#2Point0 pic.twitter.com/ArAuo5KxM7 — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) July 10, 2018

