Monday, February 10, 2025
Rajinikanth & Amitabh Bachchan ‘Don’t Know How To Act’? Malayalam Actor Alencier Lopez Criticizes Their ‘Stylized’ Performance

Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez critiques Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘stylized’ acting in Vettaiyan, calling their performances unrealistic.

Veteran Malayalam actor Alencier Ley Lopez recently shared his experience of working with legendary stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan in T. J. Gnanavel’s action drama Vettaiyan. While discussing his time on set, Lopez took a surprising dig at their ‘stylized’ acting approach, stating that he realized neither of them actually knew how to act in a conventional manner.

Alencier’s Experience in Vettaiyan

During a promotional interview for his Malayalam film Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal, Alencier Ley Lopez revealed that he played the role of a judge in Vettaiyan, a role that required him to appear in just one scene. The actor disclosed that he did not receive any remuneration for his performance but was provided a flight ticket to Mumbai along with five-star accommodation.

Lopez expressed that his primary reason for accepting the role was curiosity about witnessing the acting styles of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan firsthand. Recalling his pre-degree days, he humorously mentioned watching Rajinikanth perform larger-than-life stunts, including stopping helicopter blades with his teeth, and he wanted to see how the superstar executed his on-screen persona in real life.

Who is Alencier Ley Lopez?

Alencier Ley Lopez is a seasoned Indian film and theatre actor known for his work in Malayalam cinema. He made his debut in the 1998 film Daya and has played significant roles in movies such as Annayum Rasoolum, Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum, Kali, and Kasaba.

Criticism of Rajinikanth and Amitabh’s Acting

During the courtroom scene, Lopez observed Rajinikanth delivering his signature body language-driven performance before exiting the room, while Amitabh Bachchan delivered a powerful, roaring dialogue. Lopez admitted that he was instructed to look ‘shocked’ in response to their performances.

Reflecting on the experience, Lopez commented, “I realized I couldn’t compete with them because I never knew stylized acting, nor did I have a deep baritone. All I can do is act in films made by Dileesh Pothan, Sharan Venugopal, and Rajeev Ravi.” He went on to make a bold statement, saying, “At that moment, I realized neither of them actually knew how to act. This will become big news tomorrow.”

About Vettaiyan

Directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions, Vettaiyan is an action-packed drama featuring Rajinikanth as a senior police officer entangled in a controversy after mistakenly killing an innocent person during an encounter. The film marks Amitabh Bachchan’s Tamil debut and also stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami, and Ramesh Thilak. Despite high expectations, Vettaiyan earned an average box office collection of ₹253 crore worldwide.

Filed under

Alencier Ley Lopez amitabh bachchan Rajinikanth Vettaiyan

