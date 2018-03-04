As a huge shock for the film fraternity and the fans alike, the much anticipated teaser of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0 sci-fi mega-budget film has been leaked on the internet. Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya condemned the act on her Twitter handle and referred to it as a heartless act. The release date of the film has not been finalised yet.

After the leak of Rajinikanth starrer Kaala teaser just hours before the official launch, the teaser of his highly anticipated mega-budget film 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar has also been leaked on the internet. Film producer and the superstar’s daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth took to her Twitter handle to condemn the act and tweeted, “Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium”

Leaking content online before the official release should not be TOLERATED or ENCOURAGED ! This is a heartless act ignoring hard work, efforts and sentiments of the makers for few seconds of excitement !!! #BeAshamed #StopPiracy #StopMisusingDigitalMedium — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) March 4, 2018

A source close to a leading daily revealed that the filmmakers are planning to take strict action against those who are responsible for the leak. “We’re still not sure how the teaser got leaked. It’s not even the final product as it’s just a raw cut of the teaser with unfinished VFX shots. The entire team is shocked that it was recorded by someone and released online. We’re planning to take strict action against whoever that was responsible for this leak,” the source said.

Rajnikanth’s fans were certainly not impressed by the act and requested other fans to not share the teaser further, making #2pointO trend on the micro blogging site. Film personality Rajasekar tweeted, “#2Point0 teaser with temporary graphics is out on the internet. The unfinished produced has got our attention and curiosity but ruined the surprise factor. Boon and bane of technology!” Tamilian actor and producer Vishnu Vishal wrote, “#2Point0 teaser leaked…evryonez angry including me..but im sure wid such huge xpectations it wont affect them much in d long run… wat abt all d small movies whoz entire content releases on d day of release on intrnt n dvds…v all need to b as angry as dis always #NoToPiracy.”

#2Point0 teaser with temporary graphics is out on the internet. The unfinished produced has got our attention and curiosity but ruined the surprise factor. Boon and bane of technology! — Rajasekar (@sekartweets) March 4, 2018

#2Point0 teaser leaked…evryonez angry including me..but im sure wid such huge xpectations it wont affect them much in d long run… wat abt all d small movies whoz entire content releases on d day of release on intrnt n dvds…v all need to b as angry as dis always #NoToPiracy — VISHNU VISHAL – VV (@iamvishnuvishal) March 4, 2018

One word : Theriii🔥🔥🔥🔥 Leaks cannot stop this man @superstarrajini .!👊 Surely, it will shatter all Kollywood records & make a way to break Bollywood records too.!! So much impressed.. PLEASE DON'T SHARE.#2Point0 — THⓂ️ (@THM_Off) March 4, 2018

Following Kaala, #2Point0 teaser is also leaked. Forget fan fights for the moment. This is really bad for the industry and fans and v should condemn it. 3 years of a big team’s hard work stolen by someone is pathetic. Too many leaks within the industry 😕 — Mass Maharaja (@Mass_Maharaja) March 4, 2018

#2Point0 I can say one thing, this movie will create every new records of Indian cinema.. No matter , teaser leaked or it will upload in TR.. it's a Visual grandeur that I am ready to pay RS.150 to watch in theatre… — A Common Man (@CM_Trends007) March 4, 2018

#2point0 will destroy records left , Right & Center whenever it get released. 20-30 sec teaser leak doesn’t matter. Believe the hype & have faith on legend @shankarshanmugh sir @superstarrajini @akshaykumar — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 4, 2018

Directed by S. Shankar, 2.0 marks the sequel of 2010 Tamil film ‘Enthiran’ and is reported to be the most expensive film till date. If the latest reports are to be believed, the reason behind the delay is the extensive VFX work that is being undertaken in almost 11 studios around the world. The release date of the film has not been finalised yet.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App