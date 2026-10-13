Rajinikanth Became A Superstar, But He Still Remembers His Bus Conductor Days. Here’s Why

For many years, Rajinikanth has been entertaining millions of movie fans, creating a legendary screen identity and acquiring the nickname Thalaivar. However, talking about the life he led before he became an actor, the veteran actor had something more to say than just what it meant to be a movie star.

In one of the recent conversations with the director Nelson Dilipkumar during the promotional event of Jailer 2, Rajinikanth mentioned that he misses those five years of being a bus conductor in Bangalore. Despite his tremendous achievements in movies, he said that he has never considered himself a superstar. For Rajinikanth, the job he did before getting into the movies is a part of him.

Why Does Rajinikanth Still Miss His Bus Conductor Days?

During the Jailer 2 “Super Show” discussion with Rajinikanth, Nelson asked the superstar about humility. It is interesting to note that Rajinikanth explained his sense of humility and shared the fact that his humility is associated not with any of his roles or movie, but with the time when he used to work as a bus conductor. The actor explained that even though he enjoyed acting, he loved and respected his previous occupation more.

The superstar worked as a conductor for five years and still misses his occupation. Moreover, he confessed that he cannot imagine himself as a star, because all his success is just a consequence of his movies.

Where Did Rajinikanth Work As A Bus Conductor?

Before he became one of the most recognisable faces of Indian cinema, Rajinikanth was a bus conductor in Bengaluru, formerly Bangalore. Born as Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, he worked in public transport before taking up acting. The period as a bus conductor is among the most remembered times in his life especially because of the illustrious career that followed.

He has remained connected to Bengaluru. In the recent interview, Rajinikanth talked about his visit to the city and his strong identification with his previous occupation.

It was one of his occupations before joining the film industry, playing lead roles and achieving great fame. Even today, he still considers this period more than just a step in his acting career.

How Did Rajinikanth Go From Bus Conductor To Superstar?

The entry of Rajinikanth into the movies was preceded by employment in various jobs which included being a bus conductor. It is after joining the Madras Film Institute that filmmaker K Balachander noticed his potential and facilitated his entry into Tamil films.

He began acting in 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, directed by Balachander. He started as a supporting and negative roles but he grew to become a lead actor owing to his distinct style of acting and delivery.

Over the decades, he became a notable figure in the Tamil movies and has garnered a large fan base outside Tamil movies as well. Some of the famous films of his include Baashha, Sivaji, Enthiran, Kabali and Jailer. However, his recent statements reveal that he values his identity even after becoming a big star in the industry.

What Is Rajinikanth Doing Now?

Rajinikanth is preparing for the release of Jailer 2, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 15, 2026. The sequel brings the actor back as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian following the success of the 2023 film Jailer. Promotional appearances have also offered audiences glimpses of his thoughts on cinema, his career and his life beyond the screen.

His recollections of working as a bus conductor have drawn attention because they reveal a side of the superstar that exists outside his celebrated film persona. For Rajinikanth, the job was not simply an old chapter that ended when he entered cinema. It remains a profession with which he continues to identify, even after achieving extraordinary fame.

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