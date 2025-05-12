Home
Monday, May 12, 2025
  • Home»
  • Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes

Superstar Rajinikanth praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for the successful Operation Sindoor strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Rajinikanth Congratulates PM Modi And Indian Armed Forces On ‘Operation Sindoor’ Strikes


Superstar Rajinikanth has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian Armed Forces for their decisive action against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The veteran actor was seen at the Chennai International Airport on Sunday when reporters asked him to comment on the ongoing situation following recent terror attacks.

According to Media, Rajinikanth responded in Tamil, stating: “My heartfelt congratulations to Indian armed forces for targeting terrorist bases in Pakistan. My congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, our triforce officials and soldiers for handling this war skillfully, strongly and vigorously.”

Earlier, the superstar had posted a message on his X account (formerly Twitter), voicing his solidarity with the Indian forces soon after the announcement of Operation Sindoor. He wrote: “The fighter’s fight begins… No stopping until the mission is accomplished! The entire NATION is with you. @PMOIndia @HMOIndia #OperationSindoor JAI HIND 🇮🇳”

What is Operation Sindoor?

On April 22, a brutal terror attack struck the Baisaran meadow near Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The attack left 26 civilians dead, many of whom were tourists, and several others injured. The Resistance Front (TRF), an affiliate of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility.

In response, the Indian Army launched ‘Operation Sindoor’, a series of precision missile strikes targeting nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These included sites in Bahawalpur, a known base for the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group. The Indian Army released an official statement at 1:44 am on May 8, confirming the strikes.

“A little while ago, the Indian armed forces launched ‘OPERATION SINDOOR’, hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed,” the statement read.

The government emphasized that the actions were “focused, measured, and non-escalatory,” ensuring that no Pakistani military facilities were targeted. The move was seen as a strategic retaliation following one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama blast, where 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Filed under

Operation Sindoor Pahalgam terror attack 2025 Rajinikanth supports Indian Army

