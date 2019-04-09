Darbar first look: Rajinikanth is all set to entertain his massive audience with yet another Lyca Production movie, Darbar. The makers of the film which is being helmed by AR Murugadoss, shared the first look of Darbar in which Rajinikanth looks like a cops. The much-awaited movie of Rajinikanth also stars superstar Nayanthara in the female lead.

Darbar first look: The much-awaited first look of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar out on social media! The makers of the upcoming movie of Rajinikanth, Lyca Production decided to unveil the first look on Twitter with a caption, ‘Here We Go! Thalaivar167 is Darbar.’ Helmed by AR Murugadoss who gave movies like Thuppakki, Ghajini and most recently Sarkar to the film industry, has joined hands with Rajinikanth for his next for the first time. The movie Darbar is bankrolled by Lyca Production who last worked with the megastar in 2.0 featuring Akshay Kumar. Rajinikanth will be seen sharing screens with Nayanthara for Darbar. Darbar will be the fourth collaboration of duo after Sivaji, Chandramukhi and Kuselan. Take a look at the first ever look of Rajinikanth starrer Darbar, here:

