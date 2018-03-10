Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth, who has now joined politics, has removed the word 'superstar' from his Twitter handle. The megastar has a lot of followers on his Twitter handle as he has a massive fan following across the globe. He will be next seen in Kaala and Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0.

Legendary actor Rajinikanth is known for his low key profile in his real life despite being the superstar of the silver screen. Rajinikanth is also not fond of using social media much and his Twitter account is a proof of that. Five years back that is 2013, Rajinikanth joined social media and gained almost 4.58 million followers by tweeting all of 116 times. Recently, the megastar changed the bio of his Twitter handle from @superstarrajini to @rajinikanth. Although we are still not sure why he did so but we can guess that the superstar is well aware that his name is more than enough for us to relate to stardom.

The makers of Rajinikanth-starrer Kaala featuring Nana Patekar, Sayaji Shinde and Huma Qureshi in lead roles, has recently released the teaser of the film which has already received tremendous response from the audience. Directed by Pa. Ranjith who last worked with the megastar for Kabali is all set to release the movie with a bang on collection. The movie will also be dubbed in Hindi and Telugu. Produced by Dhanush, the movie will hit the screen on April 27, 2018.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif to come together for ABCD 3?

Rajinikanth will also be seen in the mega-budget sci-fi flick, 2.0. Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson starrer film are made with a budget of around Rs 450 crore. As per the sources, the movie might hit the screen in August this year.

ALSO READ: Hate Story 4 Box Office collection Day 1: Urvashi Rautela-Karan Wahi’s erotic-drama mints Rs 3.76 crore

ALSO READ: Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui summoned by Thane police in Call Data Record Case

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App