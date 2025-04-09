Home
Rajinikanth Finally Reveals The Real Reason Why He Opposed Jayalalithaa

In the documentary, Rajinikanth opened up about a pivotal moment during the 100th day celebration of his 1995 blockbuster Baasha, a film produced by Sathya Movies.

Rajinikanth and Jayalalithaa


In the Tamil film industry, the longstanding friendship between legendary actor Rajinikanth and veteran producer-politician RM Veerappan is widely acknowledged.

RM Veerappan, under the Sathya Movies banner, was behind many of Rajinikanth’s blockbuster films.

Their close association recently came to light again in the documentary “RMV: The Kingmaker,” which celebrates RM Veerappan’s political and cinematic contributions.

What Happened at the 100th Day Celebration of Baasha?

In the documentary, Rajinikanth opened up about a pivotal moment during the 100th day celebration of his 1995 blockbuster Baasha, a film produced by Sathya Movies.

The event, held in Chennai, was attended by several political figures, including RM Veerappan, who was then a minister in the AIADMK government under Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

During his speech, Rajinikanth criticized the state of affairs in Tamil Nadu, addressing the rise of “hereditary politics,” violence, and the looming threat of the state becoming a “graveyard” due to the political climate.

His bold remarks shocked the political circle and resulted in Jayalalithaa removing RM Veerappan from his ministerial post.

Rajinikanth’s Regret and RMV’s Graceful Response

Rajinikanth, recalling the aftermath, said he felt deeply sorry for the consequences RM Veerappan had to face.

He called RMV the next day to apologize for the unexpected fallout. But Veerappan responded with composure and dignity, reportedly saying, “Don’t worry about it. I don’t care for any post—I am not attached to it. And don’t lose your self-respect by trying to patch things up.”

According to Rajinikanth, this incident left a lasting impact on him, strengthening his resolve to speak against Jayalalithaa politically in later years.

Rajinikanth Pays Tribute to RM Veerappan’s Wisdom

An emotional Rajinikanth described RM Veerappan as a “kingmaker” who had a sharp political mind, humility, and the strength to move on without resentment.

The incident at the Baasha celebration, Rajinikanth stated, was one of the key moments that shaped his political opinions and public stance against Jayalalithaa.

