Two superstars of the Tollywood, Kollywood and Bollywood film industry Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan met each other on Thursday and exchanged greetings. Rajinikanth personally invited Kamal Haasan to his daughter Soundarya’s wedding personally, which is scheduled for February 11. A few days back, Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya had announced on social media, “One week to go. Bride mode. Ved Vishagan Soundarya.”

The wedding is likely to be an extravaganza as celebrities from film, politics and business industries are expected to attend the wedding. Although the meeting between Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth was private, people are judging it through the political angle also. Both the actor-turned politicians have floated their political parties and speculations say that they may join hands ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019.

The pictures of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s meeting took the internet by storm and were liked by millions of their fans, with comment section loaded with beautiful messages and lovely wishes. The pictures show the gesture of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s meeting and how they exchanged greetings. A picture shows both of them hugging tightly-each other with a big smile will give you the weekend blues.

