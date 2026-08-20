Why Is Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Song ‘Ala Bolelo’ Facing Backlash? Here’s What Has Upset Some Fans

Jailer 2 starring Rajinikanth has yet a long way to go before its actual theatrical release, however, the latest song from the movie has created a stir among people already. The team has recently released a 32-second promotional video of “Ala Bolelo,” which stars Rajinikanth and Shamna Kasim. This song is slated to hit the big screen on August 21.

While everyone has heaped lots of praise and admiration for the promotional video of the upcoming song, there has been an element that has disappointed a few social media users. Some comments were indeed forceful enough to start a debate on the song even before it gets released.

Why Is Jailer 2 Song Ala Bolelo Facing Criticism?

The criticism is mainly based on the pronunciation of the Malayalam words featured in the song. Ala Bolelo is a composition by Anirudh Ravichander, whereas the lyrics have been written by Arunraja Kamaraj, Niranjana Raman, Aparna Harikumar and Deepthi Suresh. There are many Malayalam words in the song, but some Malayalam-speaking people have claimed that there are words and sounds which have not been pronounced properly.

In the promo, Shamna Kasim can be seen wearing a traditional kasavu saree and dancing to the tune of the song. Rajinikanth makes a short appearance at the end of the video, making the song even more exciting. But what mattered most for some people was the Malayalam pronunciation.

‘This Is NOT Malayalam’: Some Fans React To Ala Bolelo Promo

One social media user criticised the way Malayalam was used in the track and asked Tamil filmmakers to avoid incorporating the language into songs and dialogues unless the pronunciation could be handled accurately.

The user particularly objected to the pronunciation of certain “la” sounds before writing, “This is NOT Malayalam.”

Another user had a straightforward suggestion for the makers: “Hire a lyricist and singer who know Malayalam.”

These reactions have led to debate about the way regional languages are portrayed when employed in films and songs in other industries. Nevertheless, not all reactions to the song Ala Bolelo have been negative. A number of fans have also shown enthusiasm regarding the song and the exciting way it is presented, along with the appearance of Rajinikanth.

When Will Jailer 2 Ala Bolelo Full Song Release?

The full track of Ala Bolelo is slated to be launched on August 21. It is indeed exciting now after the controversy that was created due to the promo clip of the track. With just 32 seconds of the track available, the full version of the track will allow listeners to understand how much the Malayalam language has been used.

There are high expectations from the soundtracks. The first Jailer had some amazing tracks like Hukum and Kaavaalaa, which were composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Release Date

Directed and written by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is the follow-up to the 2023 megahit movie of Rajinikanth named Jailer. The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran through his production company Sun Pictures, with Anirudh coming back again for composing the music. Rajinikanth will again take audiences to the world of Muthuvel Pandian in the movie Jailer 2, which is scheduled to release on October 15, 2026.

But for now, Ala Bolelo has made a surprising topic of discussion for the much-awaited sequel. As the entire song will be out on August 21, it will depend on whether the discussion about the Malayalam part of the song becomes even bigger or not.

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