Director, producer, scriptwriter and actor J Mahendran passed away at the age of 79 earlier this morning at a private hospital in Chennai. The mortal remains of the veteran director were kept for homage at his residence in Chennai and the last rites were performed at 5 pm.

Noted filmmaker J Mahendran, who made his directorial debut in 1976 with Rajinikanth’s Mullum Malrum passed away earlier this morning at a private hospital in Chennai. A few days ago the veteran director was rushed to the private hospital where doctors declared that he was in a critical condition following a dialysis session. However, the veteran director eventually got better and was discharged on Monday.

The director’s mortal remains have been kept for public homage at his residence in Chennai from 10 am and his last rites will be performed today at 5 pm. Many renowned celebrities such as actor Rajinikanth, Kamal Hasaan, Vijay, director A.R Murugadoss, Ramesh Bala, among others have taken to their social media handles to share about their feelings and their last memories of the veteran director.

Take a look at the tweets here:

The director is also a story writer, an actor as well as a director. He started his career back in 1966 with NAam Moovar where he wrote the script. Mahendran was a scriptwriter for about 10 years before indulging in directorial and production. Some of his movies from his early days are- Sabash Thambi, Panakkara Pillai, Nirai Kudam, Ganga, Thirudi, Thangapathakkam, Thottadhellam Ponnagum, Nambikkai Natchathiram, Vaazhndhu Kaatukiren, Avalukku Aayiram Kangal, Vazhvu En Pakkam, Mogam Muppadhu Varusham, Sonthamadi Nee Enakku, Chakravarthi, Sonnathai Seiven, and Aadu Puli Attam.

J. Mahendran made his acting debut in the year 2004 with Kamaraj, Sasaanam, Theri, Katamarayudu, Nimir, Mr. Chandramouli, Seethakaathi, Petta, and Boomerang. The director had impressed fans with his amazing acting skills when he featured in as an antagonist in Theri opposite Vijay.

As the 79-year-old veteran actor, director, producer and scriptwriter isn’t with us anymore, his films will always remain with us. Take a look at more of his movies and tweets down below.

RIP #Mahendran sir, it was truly an honor to have worked with you…. pic.twitter.com/SsGtQltSPg — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) April 2, 2019

Deeply saddened by the news of legendary director #Mahendran's demise | Your legacy will live on sir 🙏🏻

Condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace. Big lose to the industry.#RipMahendranSir #மகேந்திரன் — Sam CS (@SamCSmusic) April 2, 2019

Legendary Director who gave his terrific performance as an Actor in #Theri is no more! You will be missed #Mahendran Sir, RIP! pic.twitter.com/PU1WaKFmiC — Actor Vijay (@ActorVijayFC) April 2, 2019

He joins his clad in heavens. Your work and style will be terribly missed #Mahendran sir. — Chandramouli (@moulistic) April 2, 2019

#Mahendran 🙏 wishing him a speedy recovery… Great Director cum Actor.. Get well soon sir.. pic.twitter.com/XLdGsDcAPk — Ajith Viswasam (@ajithviswasamf2) March 27, 2019

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More