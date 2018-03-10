Actor turned politician Rajinikanth is all set to leave to the Himalayas on Saturday. The actor over the years has been visiting the hills to take the meditative break, especially before the release of his films until now. The actor has been visiting the Dunagiri area near the Himalayas where the sage Mahavatar Babaji is said to have lived. Rajinikanth is stepping into the politics which he announced on December 31. He also confirmed that his candidates will contest at all the constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the state election.

South sensation Rajinikanth is all set to leave to the Himalayas on Saturday. The actor over the years has been visiting the hills to take the meditative break, especially before the release of his films until now. The 67-year-old actor has been visiting the Dunagiri area near the Himalayas where the sage Mahavatar Babaji is said to have lived. The report of his visit was confirmed by his publicist, Riaz Ahmed via a tweet on Friday. He is expected to spend time at the meditation centre that he built with friends to celebrate hundred years of Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS). The society is a not-for-profit religious organisation started by Paramahansa Yogananda in 1917.

Rajinikanth is stepping into the politics which he announced on December 31. He also confirmed that his candidates will contest at all the constituencies in Tamil Nadu during the state election. Talking about his upcoming movies, this year Rajinikanth has two releases. The first will be Kaala directed by Pa. Ranjith, which is releasing on April 27. The next one is Shankar’s 2.0, which has been delayed due to the pending VFX work. Following the announcement of Kaala, Wunderbar Films sought to cast Vidya Balan in lead role, but the actress turned down the offer. Actress Huma Qureshi was later added to the cast in May 2017 to feature in a role opposite Rajinikanth. Marathi actress Anjali Patil also announced that she would be playing an important role in the film through a post on her official Twitter account.

Several members of the technical crew of Kabali were retained for Kaala, with A Sreekar Prasad replacing Parveen KL as the film’s editor during its pre-production stage. Bollywood actor Nana Patekar has been signed to a politician who is the antagonist. The shooting of the film started on 28 May 2017 in Mumbai and the lead actor Rajinikanth participated in this first schedule. Due to heavy rains in Mumbai, the team had taken a break and erected a set at Chennai with as its backdrop.

