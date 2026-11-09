Rajinikanth, MK Stalin Head To Greece For Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding: Why The Guest List Is Making Headlines

The pre-wedding festivities of music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have been creating waves even before the two exchange their vows. Reports suggest that quite a few famous personalities belonging to the film industry and the political arena have arrived at Chennai airport today, November 9, as they head off to Greece to attend the pre-wedding festivities.

Rajinikanth, ex-Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, and ex-deputy chief minister Udhayanidhi Stalin are some of the personalities who have been seen traveling to Greece for the festivities. Pictures and videos of the personalities at the airport have been posted on social media. As per the reports, Anirudh and Kavya are expected to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on November 10 and 11 in Greece.

Why Are Rajinikanth And MK Stalin Attending Anirudh-Kavya’s Wedding?

Rajinikanth’s presence at the celebrations has a special family connection. Anirudh is the superstar’s nephew. The composer’s father, actor Ravi Raghavendra, is married to Lakshmi Ravichander, who is the sister of Rajinikanth’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth. The composer and the superstar have also collaborated professionally on several films, including Petta, Darbar, Jailer, Vettaiyan and Jailer 2. Their family relationship makes Rajinikanth’s presence at the wedding particularly significant.

MK Stalin’s connection with the celebrations is linked to the Maran family’s longstanding ties with the Karunanidhi family. Kavya is the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. The Maran family shares close familial connections with the family of the late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Stalin and Udhayanidhi were reportedly travelling to Greece via Dubai after boarding an Emirates flight from Chennai early Monday morning. According to DT Next, their flight departed at 3:50 am. They are expected to return to Chennai on November 13.

Who Else Is On The Anirudh-Kavya Maran Wedding Guest List?

The Greece wedding is reportedly planned as an intimate gathering of close relatives and select friends. However, the couple’s Chennai reception is expected to bring together several prominent personalities. The reception is scheduled for November 21. The date was confirmed after Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy shared details of his meeting with Kalanithi and Kavery Maran, who personally invited him to the celebrations.

The reported guest list includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, and several other political personalities. From the entertainment industry, names such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, AR Rahman, Ajith Kumar, Allu Arjun and Sivakarthikeyan have been mentioned among the reported invitees.

Given Kavya’s association with Sunrisers Hyderabad, the celebrations are also expected to attract attention from the cricketing fraternity.

What Do We Know About Anirudh And Kavya’s Wedding?

Anirudh Ravichander is one of the renowned music producers in Indian cinema industry whose songs feature in many Tamil and Telugu movies. On the other hand, Kavya Maran is the Chief Executive Officer of IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad as well as the executive director of Sun TV Network. According to the latest news reports, the two would tie their nuptial knot on November 10 and 11 in Greece and would follow up with a reception in Chennai on November 21.

The reception invitations have also attracted attention for their distinctive design. Designer Ranjini Iyengar, who worked on the invitations, previously told Mid-day that Anirudh and Kavya were personally involved in the design process. While the Greece ceremony is expected to remain a private affair, the reported guest list and the prominent family connections have already made the celebrations one of the most talked-about weddings in the entertainment and political circles.

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