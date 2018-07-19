Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to make his Tamil debut with legendary actor Rajinikanth. Karthik Subbaraj's directorial is produced by Sun Picture. The untitled movie also stars Simran Bagga and Vijay Sethupathi. The makers of the movie have already completed the first schedule of the film in Darjeeling and Dehradun.

Versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to entertain his huge fan following with upcoming Tamil film. Siddiqui’s Tamil debut is a Karthik Subbaraj which also stars legendary actor and politician Rajinikanth. The movie will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Simran for the untitled project. Karthik Subbaraj has previously worked for Pizza (2012), Iraivi (2016), Prabhu Deva starrer Mercury (2018). As per sources, the first schedule of Rajinikanth starrer was shot in Darjeeling and Dehradun while the second schedule of the film produced by Sun Pictures is underway. The Sun Pictures took to their official Twitter account to share the involvement of Simran Bagga and Nawazuddun Siddiqui in the upcoming untitled project. They wrote, “We are happy to announce that for the first time, @SimranbaggaOffc and @Nawazuddin_S will be acting with Superstar Rajini in #SuperstarWithSunPictures.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen essaying the role of a writer in the upcoming movie Ghoomketu. Pushpendra Misra directorial will also star Ragini Khanna, Richa Chadha, Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Raghubir Yadav. Made under the banners of Phantom Films, Sony Pictures Entertainment, the movie will have Amitabh Bachchan and Ranveer Singh making a cameo. The movie is produced by Anurag Kashyap, Vikas Bahl, Vikramaditya Motwane and Madhu Mantena. Siddiqui starrer will hit the theatres on November 16, 2018.

Apart from Ghoomketu, Nawazuddin Siddiqui will star in an action drama that will hit the theatres on August 24, 2018. Made under the banners of Anil Sharma Productions and Soham RockStar Entertainment, Genius is produced by K C Sharma, Kamal Mukut and Deepak Mukut Helmed by Anil Sharma, Genius will star Utkarsh Sharma, Ishita Chauhan, Mithun Chakraborty, Ayesha Jhulka, Malati Chahar, Abhimanyu Sekhar Singh, K. K. Raina and Dev Gill.

