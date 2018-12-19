South superstar Rajinikanth may not contest the upcoming LokSabha elections 2019 as he has signed a new project under the banner of Lyca Production and the film will be helmed by AR Muruhadoss, say reports. The reports added that Rajinikanth will be charging a whopping 90 crore rupees for this film.

According to the reports, Megastar Rajinikanth may not contest the upcoming LokSabha elections 2019 and will also not launch his political party. Rajinikanth has signed a new project under the banner of Lyca Production and the film will be helmed by AR Muruhadoss. “Rajinikanth not to contest parliamentary polls nor launch a political party in the immediate future. Rajini finalises the story with AR Murugadoss and the movie will be produced by Lyca Productions. Rajini’s salary is a whopping Rs 90 crores.”

A few days ago, commenting on BJP’s defeat in the 3 states—Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, actor Rajinikanth, who had announced to join politics in 2017, said that the defeat shows the ruling party is losing its influence. Talking to the reporters Rajinikanth said, “The results of the five-state assembly election clearly show that BJP is losing its influence.”

Sources : Rajinikanth not to contest parliamentary polls nor launch a political party in the immediate future. Rajini finalises the story with AR.Murugadoss and the movie will be produced by Lyca Productions. Rajini’s salary is a whopping 90 crores, add sources. — Savukku_Shankar (@savukku) December 19, 2018

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More