PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister of India for the second time. The event was attended by 6000 guests among which many celebrities were spotted such as- Rajinikanth, Shahid Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kapil Sharma, and director, producer Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakesh Om Prakash, and Abhishek Kapoor.

PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony: Narendra Damodar Modi has sworn in as Prime Minister of India for the second time. The mega event which was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan yesterday night was attended by more than 8000 guests among which many celebrities, industrialists, business tycoons, opposition members were spotted. From Kabir Singh actor Shahid Kapoor to Director cum producer Karan Johar to Thalliva Rajinikanth to veteran actor and singer Asha Bhosle were seen at the grand ceremony.

Some other stars who were present at the ceremony apart from Rajinikanth were Studnet of the Year 2 director Karan Johar, Aanand L Rai, Rajkumar Hirani, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, and Abhishek Kapoor. Producers Boney Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur also graced the prestigious ceremony. Among Bollywood celebrities, Shahid Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Jeetendra, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kapil Sharma, Kailash Kher, and Divya Khosla Kumar were also present at the event.

Among other stars, Tollywood fame and Singham actor Kajal Aggarwal and Highway star Randeep Hooda were also invited for the grand Prime Minister swearing-in ceremony but could not attend it. They shared their invitations on social media. Apart from these celebrities, some stars who contested in the Lok Sabha election 2019 and won are- Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Mimi Chakraborty, Nusrat Jahan, were also spotted among the audience.

Take a look at their photos from the event here:

Take a look at the selfie picture of the actors in one frame- Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Rajkumar Hirani, and others which has gone viral here:

