Rajinikanth Shows Who's The BOSS As He Busts Out Moves At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, accompanied by his wife Latha and daughter Soundarya, attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. The superstar donned a Mundu, a traditional and elegant attire, fitting perfectly for the festive occasion.

Anant Ambani, who is set to marry today, was brimming with joy. Videos circulating on social media show Anant showcasing some impressive dance moves during his baraat, the celebratory procession led by the groom.

The baraat was a glamorous affair, featuring A-list celebrities from both Bollywood and Tollywood who joined in the festivities.

Anant Ambani took to the dance floor with Tollywood icon Rajinikanth and Bollywood stars Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Dancing to the song ‘Gallan Goodiyan’ from Dil Dhadakne Do, the baraat was filled with high energy and excitement.

#WATCH | Actor Rajinikanth shakes a leg at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/uCmBzRIYF0 — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2024

It proved to be an unforgettable sight to witness the wedding uniting legends from the Indian film industry, all dancing enthusiastically to the music. Anil Kapoor opted for a classic black suit, while Rajinikanth sported a traditional South Indian outfit, consisting of a lungi and a white shirt.

Ranveer Singh, known for his boundless energy and lively presence, brought his best to the celebration, wearing a pastel pink traditional kurta adorned with embroidery.

For a fun and sentimental touch, the phrase ‘meri yaar ki shaadi’ (my friend’s wedding) was embroidered on the back of his kurta, highlighting the significance of the event for these celebrities.