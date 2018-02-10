The much-awaited film Kaala starring megastar Rajinikanth has been finally scheduled for a theatrical release on April 27, 2018. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film was initially scheduled for a release on Rajinikanth's birthday on December 12, 2017. The change in the release date has also further postponed the release date of Akshay Kumar and Rajnikanth's mega budget sci-fi film 2.0.

Helmed by Pa Ranjith, Kaala starring megastar Rajinikanth will be finally hitting the screens on April 25, 2017. Actor-director Dhanush took to his official Twitter handle to reveal the first poster of the film along with the release date. He tweeted, “Mark the date !! #kaalaa #april27 the don of dons is back #Superstar #thalaivar.” The film will be revolving around Rajinikanth’s character, a powerful don from Dharavi who fights for the rights of oppressed people against a corrupt politician and is Kaala to those who oppose him. Kaala was originally scheduled for a theatrical release on Rajnikanth’s birthday on December 12, 2017 but was postponed due to unforeseen reasons.

Along with Rajnikanth, the film will also star Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani. Kaala will be released in four languages- Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil. After the massive success of director Pa. Ranjith’s and Rajinikanth collaboration in Kabali, actor-producer Dhanush had announced that he has signed the duo to work on Kaala. On the other hand, Shankar’s sci-fi film 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar that was scheduled for a theatrical release on April 27th has been further delayed.

2.0 marks the sequel of 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and is reported to be the most expensive film till date. If the latest reports are to be believed, the reason behind the delay is the extensive VFX work that is being undertaken in almost 11 studios around the world. Thus, the completion of the project might take a few more months to finally hit the screens.