A video clip from superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming action drama Kaala which is all set to be released on April 27, got leaked and is trending online. The star cast and the filmmakers are quite furious about the incident. The movie is from one of the major projects of Rajinikanth which features Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar and Sakshi Agarwal too.

Ahead of Rajinikanth’s Kaala, a stunt scene from the movie has got leaked leaving the filmmakers and the star casts furious. In the leaked scene set in a burning warehouse, Rajinikanth is dressed in all black. Rajini seems to be waiting for the cue from the director so that he could kick a piece of steel in stunt man’s hand and gives the guy a tight slap. The video has gone viral over the internet. For all the Thalavia’s fans out there, it is the perfect moment where you want to whistle or clap for the megastar.

A few days back, Dhanush took to his Twitter handle to share the release date of Kaala i.e. April 27, 2018. The movie is directed by Ranjith and it is the second time that he is collaborating with Rajinikanth for another big project. Dhanush, who is bankrolling the film under his banner Wunderbar films, tweeted the release date of the movie and wrote: “Mark the date !! #kaalaa #april27 the don of dons is back #Superstar #thalaivar.” After his tweet, Rajini’s fans started retweeting the post, and a number of post with hashtag Kaala started flowing in the news feed.

Rajinikanth is working for his two major projects, one of them is Ranjith’s Kaala while the other one is Shankar’s 2.0. Initially, 2.0 was scheduled to release in January but later it was delayed to April due to delay in VFX. The film boasts of a strong cast with Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar and Sakshi Agarwal among others. Kaala is said to be a don in Mumbai’s Dharavi.

Get a look at the leaked scene here: