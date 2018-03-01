The much-awaited teaser of Rajinikanth's Kaala has been postponed due to the demise of Jayandera Saraswati Shankaracharya, the 69th pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham. Film producer Dhanush announced that Kaala teaser will be now released on March 2nd instead of March 1st. Jagadguru Shankaracharya passed away on February 28 due to a massive cardiac arrest.

The much-awaited trailer of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Kaala has postponed due to the demise of Jagadguru Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya on February 28. As a mark of respect, the film’s teaser will be now releasing on March 2nd instead of March 1st. Film producer Dhanush announced the decision to delay the teaser release on his Twitter handle and tweeted, “Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser.”

Due to the demise of respected Jagadguru Poojyashri Jayaendra Saraswati Shankaracharya, as a mark of respect Kaala teaser will be released on 2nd March. Apologies to all the fans who were eagerly waiting for the teaser. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) February 28, 2018

Shankaracharya, who was the 69th pontiff of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham, left for the heavenly abode after suffering a massive cardiac arrest. Superstar Rajinikanth also shared his condolences on his Twitter handle. Earlier, Dhanush had taken over the social media as he revealed the first look of Rajnikanth from the film along with the release date. He had tweeted: “Mark the date !! #kaalaa #april27 the don of dons is back #Superstar #thalaivar”. Along with the megastar, the film will also feature Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. Kaala will be released in four languages- Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil.

After the super hit success of Kabali, the film will be the second collaboration of filmmaker Pa Ranjith and Rajinikanth. With this, the release date of the megastar’s another upcoming film 2.0 co-starring Akshay Kumar has been further pushed back. 2.0 marks the sequel of 2010 Tamil film Enthiran and is reported to be the most expensive film till date. If the latest reports are to be believed, the reason behind the delay is the extensive VFX work that is being undertaken in almost 11 studios around the world. Thus, the completion of the project might take a few more months to finally hit the screens.

