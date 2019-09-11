Rajinikanth shows off his toned biceps in the second look poster of his upcoming film Darbar, the film is going to release in between Pongal 2020.

Darbar: Rajinikanth flaunts his ferocious look in second look poster

The second look poster of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Darbar is out, it shows the new look of the superstar in the poster, that has created the excitement for the fans of Thalaiva.

In the poster, the actor is wearing a vest and holding an iron rod with all his strength and is flaunting his biceps in mid-workout session. The film will release on Pongal next year. The poster was released by Lyca Productions on Wednesday.

The film is directed by A.R. Murugadoss and he tweeted the poster and captioned it as younger, smarter, wiser, tougher and added that it is the Thalaiva’s never seen avatar.

The first look from Darbar was released in July by the filmmakers in which he was wearing a cop uniform and was brandishing a sword and in the other picture, the superstar was smiling in a suit. The filmmakers also made an open announcement to the fans to create the poster and submit and the most creative poster would be selected by the filmmakers.

The film has Nayanthara playing one of the lead roles and it also starres Sunil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, Harish Uthaman, Manobala, Suman, Anandaraj, Rao Ramesh and Bose Venka in the film.

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh is also playing a crucial role in the film and Prateik Babbar is going to play the role of Sunil Shetty’s brother says reports.

This film will mark the 167th film of Rajinikanth’s career and is all set to release in between Pongal 2020 and the schedule of the film would finish by the next three weeks.

