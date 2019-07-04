Darbar: Indian playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam will lend his voice for superstar Rajinikanth's forthcoming film Darbar. In a recent conversation, the singer reveals about the details of the intro song.

Darbar: The legendary singer, SP Balasubrahmanyam will be seen singing for Rajinikanth’s next film Darbar. Darbar is an upcoming thriller film directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran.

The film features Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead roles and Niveda Thomas, Kunal Khemu, Ravi Kishan, Sourabh Shukla in pivotal roles. Superstar Rajini will be seen playing the role of a police officer after 25 years after his 1992 film Pandian. The team has finished most of the shooting part and will be released next year in Pongal 2020.

According to reports, SPB has confirmed about lending his voice for an intro song in Rajini’s film. This is not the first time he’s singing for Rajinikanth’s movie. He has lent his voice in films like Baasha, Muthu, Arunachalam, Padayappa and Rajini’s latest movie Petta.

During a recent event, SP Balasubrahmanyam gave brief details about his intro song. He said that the song happens when people praise Rajini for a good deed he did. Rajini tells people that it is his duty to save them and it is important for him to wear the police dress. That’s when he starts singing in the movie. He also added that the song has come out to be great and he hopes everybody admires it as well. He also thanked the production team and superstar Rajini for featuring his voice.

Rajinikanth was last seen in Karthik Subbaraj’s Petta which was released in January this year and it was a huge success at the box office. Fans are extremely excited for Rajini’s upcoming film Darbar.

