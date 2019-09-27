Rajinikanth to be part of Siruthai Siva's next film: Rumours are cornering around that Rajinikanth will be a part of Siruthai Siva's next film. The director is approaching the actor for his next film and till now he didn't reveal a bit about the project, says report.

Rajinikanth to be part of Siruthai Siva’s next film: Tamil Megastar Rajinikanth is all set to spread his prowess acting magic with his upcoming film Darbar. However, rumors are coming in that director Siruthai Siva is approaching Rajinikanth for his next film as he was also spotted outside Rajinikanth’s residence. In an award night, Siruthai Siva was asked about collaboration with Rajinikanth in his upcoming film, to which he said, it is not the correct time to reveal anything.

Though director assured that soon he will be going to announce every detail of the project as there are many movies in the pipeline. However, an insider told that Siruthai Siva has already locked Rajinikanth’s name for his upcoming film and pre-production work is going on as the film to be shot in a rural backdrop.

Meanwhile, Darbar makers are leaving no stone to promote the film as time and again, BTS moments are being shared on social media. Recently A.R. Murugadoss shared the new avatar of Rajnikanth and wrote, Rajinikanth in new Avatar, Younger, smart and tougher. The director also shared a video from Darbar sets.

Work-wise, the actor till now has worked in more than 200 films, and for his outstanding work, he bagged many awards. Film Darbar helmed by AR Murugadoss creating a buzz all around the social media as it featured Tamil rock star, Rajinikanth. Actors like Suniel Shetty, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu, Thambi Ramaiya, Prateik Babbar, Jatin Sarna, Jatin Sarna can be seen in pivotal roles.

Rajinikanth is one of the most versatile actor of all time, his prowess acting made him bag end number of prestigious awards like Chevalier Sivaji Ganesan Award for Excellence in Indian Cinema, Padma Vibhushan by Government of India, MGR-Sivaji Award, Raj Kapoor Award, Padma Bhushan and Kalaimamani.

