Rajinikanth Turns 74: Journey From a Bus Conductor to Star

Today marks the 74th birthday of Rajinikanth, one of the most revered figures in Indian cinema. Known for his magnetic screen presence, unique style, and unparalleled fan base, Rajinikanth is more than an actor—he is a cultural phenomenon.

A Journey from Conductor to Star

Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore, Rajinikanth’s rise to fame is an inspiring tale of determination and talent. Before entering the world of cinema, he worked as a bus conductor for the Bangalore Transport Service. Even during those days, his charm and distinctive mannerisms—traits that would later define his cinematic persona—were evident.

Rajinikanth’s life took a transformative turn in 1973 when he joined the Madras Film Institute to hone his acting skills. His film debut came in 1975 with the Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal, directed by the legendary K. Balachander, who also gave him the iconic screen name Rajinikanth. Initially cast in supporting roles, his unique style and charisma quickly captured the audience’s attention.

Rajinikanth: The Birth of a Superstar

In 1978, Rajinikanth played his first lead role in Bairavi, earning him the title of Superstar. His trademark gestures, including the iconic cigarette flip and his swift gait, became synonymous with his persona. Films like Mullum Malarum, Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai, and Moondru Mugam cemented his position as one of Tamil cinema’s leading actors.

Rajinikanth’s career boasts numerous films that have achieved massive box office success and cult status. Baashha (1995), where he portrayed a don, remains a fan favorite to this day. His collaboration with director S. Shankar in Sivaji (2007) elevated his global fame, making him one of Asia’s highest-paid actors at the time. Subsequent hits like Enthiran (2010) and its sequel 2.0 (2018) showcased his versatility and reaffirmed his dominance in the industry.

Rajinikanth Involved in Philanthropy

Off-screen, Rajinikanth is celebrated for his philanthropy. Known for his modesty, he has generously contributed to causes like education and healthcare. His efforts to give back to society have endeared him to millions, further solidifying his reputation as a grounded superstar.

Rajinikanth ventured into politics in 2017, announcing his intention to bring about honest and corruption-free governance. While his approach has been cautious, his political aspirations have sparked significant interest among fans and political observers alike.

Rajinikanth’s appeal extends far beyond India. He enjoys a dedicated following in Japan, where his film Muthu achieved immense success. Across the globe, his fans celebrate his films and birthdays with unparalleled enthusiasm.

Awards and Recognition

Despite his superstardom, Rajinikanth leads a relatively simple and spiritual life. He married Latha Rangachari in 1981, and the couple has two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, who are both active in the film industry.

Throughout his career, Rajinikanth has received numerous accolades, including India’s prestigious Padma Bhushan (2000) and Padma Vibhushan (2016). These honors reflect his significant contributions to cinema and his enduring influence on Indian culture.

