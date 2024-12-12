Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 12, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Rajinikanth Turns 74: Journey From a Bus Conductor to Star

Rajinikanth, a name synonymous with Indian cinema, celebrates his 74th birthday today. From humble beginnings as a bus conductor to becoming a global icon, his journey is a testament to unparalleled talent and enduring charisma.

Rajinikanth Turns 74: Journey From a Bus Conductor to Star

Today marks the 74th birthday of Rajinikanth, one of the most revered figures in Indian cinema. Known for his magnetic screen presence, unique style, and unparalleled fan base, Rajinikanth is more than an actor—he is a cultural phenomenon.

A Journey from Conductor to Star

Born as Shivaji Rao Gaekwad on December 12, 1950, in Bangalore, Rajinikanth’s rise to fame is an inspiring tale of determination and talent. Before entering the world of cinema, he worked as a bus conductor for the Bangalore Transport Service. Even during those days, his charm and distinctive mannerisms—traits that would later define his cinematic persona—were evident.

Rajinikanth’s life took a transformative turn in 1973 when he joined the Madras Film Institute to hone his acting skills. His film debut came in 1975 with the Tamil movie Apoorva Raagangal, directed by the legendary K. Balachander, who also gave him the iconic screen name Rajinikanth. Initially cast in supporting roles, his unique style and charisma quickly captured the audience’s attention.

Rajinikanth: The Birth of a Superstar

In 1978, Rajinikanth played his first lead role in Bairavi, earning him the title of Superstar. His trademark gestures, including the iconic cigarette flip and his swift gait, became synonymous with his persona. Films like Mullum Malarum, Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai, and Moondru Mugam cemented his position as one of Tamil cinema’s leading actors.

Rajinikanth’s career boasts numerous films that have achieved massive box office success and cult status. Baashha (1995), where he portrayed a don, remains a fan favorite to this day. His collaboration with director S. Shankar in Sivaji (2007) elevated his global fame, making him one of Asia’s highest-paid actors at the time. Subsequent hits like Enthiran (2010) and its sequel 2.0 (2018) showcased his versatility and reaffirmed his dominance in the industry.

Rajinikanth Involved in Philanthropy

Off-screen, Rajinikanth is celebrated for his philanthropy. Known for his modesty, he has generously contributed to causes like education and healthcare. His efforts to give back to society have endeared him to millions, further solidifying his reputation as a grounded superstar.

Rajinikanth ventured into politics in 2017, announcing his intention to bring about honest and corruption-free governance. While his approach has been cautious, his political aspirations have sparked significant interest among fans and political observers alike.

Rajinikanth’s appeal extends far beyond India. He enjoys a dedicated following in Japan, where his film Muthu achieved immense success. Across the globe, his fans celebrate his films and birthdays with unparalleled enthusiasm.

Awards and Recognition

Despite his superstardom, Rajinikanth leads a relatively simple and spiritual life. He married Latha Rangachari in 1981, and the couple has two daughters, Aishwarya and Soundarya, who are both active in the film industry.

Throughout his career, Rajinikanth has received numerous accolades, including India’s prestigious Padma Bhushan (2000) and Padma Vibhushan (2016). These honors reflect his significant contributions to cinema and his enduring influence on Indian culture.

Also Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 6: Allu Arjun Witnesses Minor Dip Of 16% But Will Soon Breach ₹700 Crore Mark

Filed under

rajini birthday Rajinikanth

Advertisement

Also Read

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

Pak Court Indicts Imran Khan, His Wife In New Toshakhana Case

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

UP Govt To Revisit Anti-Gangster Law Cases, Formulate New Guidelines

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

“My Brother Detailed How Men Are Being Harassed Under The Guise Of Women’s Law”:Bikas Kumar

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

AQIS Training Module Case: Delhi HC Grants 90 Days To Police To Complete Probe

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Teen Jailed In Dubai Begs Forgiveness After Sleeping With 17-Year-Old

Entertainment

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Who Is Antony Thattil? Keerthy Suresh Marries Her Childhood Sweetheart, Dubai-Based Businessman

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I Chased Her

Bobby Deol On His Love Story : She Didn’t Give Me Atention, But Still I

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

What Are Triple Threat Procedures Behind Hollywood’s Changing Faces

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Benny Blanco And Selena Gomez Gets Engaged, Know Their Net Worth

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She Has To Say On This Rumour

Did Sai Pallavi Became Vegetarian For Her Role As Sita In Ramayana? Here’s What She

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Did Ice Cream Originate In Persia? Unveiling History Of Bastani

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Can Coffee Help You Live Longer? A Long-Term Study Uncovers The Truth

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Chicken Soup, Zinc, And Home Remedies: Can Home Remedies Cure Common Cold?

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox